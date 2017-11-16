Whitehead goes on a Turkey Tour in his home of Coney Island

Isaiah Whitehead is going on a Turkey Tour this holiday season in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

His actual home, not just his NBA home. The Nets point guard has a well-deserved reputation of giving back ... all year round.

On Wednesday, November 15, after the Nets practiced in the early afternoon, Whitehead headed down to Coney Island, where he grew up, visiting P.S./I.S. 288, the same school where he held his third annual summer cookout three months ago.

Inside, there were 35 middle schoolers who were there to spend time with the second-year NBA guard. The kids were given a special presentation on bullying, an issue that Whitehead takes seriously.

Similar to his approach over the summer, Whitehead encouraged kids to be better individuals ... rather than talking to them about how dope NBA life is.

Whitehead later surprised the kids with turkeys to bring home to their families for Thanksgiving. He also stayed to take photos and sign autographs.

Whitehead plans on making a stop at his old high school, Lincoln, next on his Turkey Tour. He also plans on making an appearance at Tom’s Coney Island to help feed senior citizens.

And that’s only for Thanksgiving. There will be more to come from Whitehead on Christmas, he says.