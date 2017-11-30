Whiteside on knee injury: “It’s really bothering me.”

Initially perceived as just a rest vs the Knicks, Hassan Whiteside now fears he’ll miss more games as he deals with his knee injury.

Yesterday it was revealed a couple hours before game time, that Hassan Whiteside would rest in order to deal with lingering pain in his knee. This of course being the same knee that he suffered a bone bruise on and that caused him to miss a long stretch of games at the beginning of the season. Initially perceived as just casual maintenance on the back end of back-to-back set, things are starting to sound a lot worse.

Whiteside opened up about his knee issue after the Knicks’ game as reported by ESPN saying:

"It's really bothering me," "We're going to figure it out. We're going to figure it out when we get back to Miami and figure out what's wrong."

"It has really been bothering me throughout the season," "... You know, I sat out, I missed them games, I came back, and it's still bothering me."

Coach Spoelstra also commented on the situation, but he seemed a little less worried:

"So this is just part of the process. We anticipated this," Spoelstra said. "Hasn't gotten any worse necessarily, just the schedule hasn't let up, and he really hasn't been able to do two days of work in a row for a while."

Spoelstra doesn’t believe Whiteside needs an MRI, but he’ll be reevaluated when the Heat return to Miami. So while we can be cautiously optimistic based on Spo’s comments, it’s realistic to assume Hassan might miss some more games.