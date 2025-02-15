The stars were out for the 2025 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, and streamer Kai Cenat was front and center as Team Bonds defeated Team Rice, 66-55. The online content creator, who has massive followings on YouTube and Twitch, was just one of many superstars who took the court in Oakland, California, on Friday night.

Cenat, who has 15.8 million followers on Twitch and 6.88 million subscribers on YouTube, is one of the most popular online personalities in the country. Celebrities like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart have all been guests on his streams, which receive millions of views.

Throughout the night, Cenat was in the midst of the Celebrity All-Star Game action for Team Bonds and Lame, along with fellow online content creator and collaborator Druski (Team Bonds and 2 Chainz). A comedian who began his career on social media, Druski has also garnered a huge following thanks to his comedy sketches and online shows like his latest project, "Coulda Been Love."

Cenat and Druski began their rivalry before the opening tip-off with a little bit of trash talk.

That continued throughout the game, but Cenat ultimately had the last laugh with a win. At least both stars got on the stat sheet with at least one bucket.

While there were a plethora of elite on the court, actor Rome Flynn stole the show. Known primarily for his roles on shows like How to Get Away With Murder and Chicago Fire, Flynn dropped 11 points in the first half for Team Bonds and showed off a silky smooth jumper. By the time the game was over, there was little mystery about the MVP award, which was given to Flynn.

Two-time Grammy nominee Noah Kahan, who shot to fame with his album Stick Season, was also in the midst of the action. Kahan, a member of Team Bonds and 2 Chainz, made it very clear he had ice in his veins after ... a short floater found its way in.

With a pair of Olympic medalists taking part in the game, so of course there just had to be a hurdling contest. Masai Russell, gold medalist in the women's 100-meter hurdles, and Shelby McEwen, silver medalist in the men's high jump, faced off in a relay race, and while Russell led for most of it, McEwen closed strong on the shooting portion for the win.

That wasn't the only highlight of the night for McEwen because he put that explosiveness to use in the actual game as well. He got up for an impressive dunk in the third quarter, and he won the respect of 2 Chainz in the process.

Those waiting to see actual NBA stars show off their skills this weekend can do so tomorrow during the All-Star Saturday Night. The competition, which includes the 3-point contest and the dunk contest, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and truTV.