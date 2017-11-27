Who will Heat face in Cleveland: Wade or James?

The Heat will face either a rested Wade or James in Tuesday’s game against the Cavaliers.

LeBron James or Dwyane Wade? Who will get heavy minutes in the Philadelpia 76ers game before the Cleveland Cavaliers meet the Miami Heat the next evening?

Erik Spoelstra is already preparing for the sight of Wade and James in purple and gold uniforms.

"This is like the Twilight Zone," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Every time he's in a new uniform you're like, 'OK, but not that team.' "It will never seem right. For me, I hate it.”

Spoelstra added these thoughts about Wade.

"I'll be telling stories about Dwyane 20 years from now to young players on what it really means to do whatever's necessary to win," Spoelstra said. "And Dwyane has proven that time and time again. In his prime, be the leading scorer of the league, MVP candidate to really be a force of will for winning. When you put together a Hall of Fame team, he'll sacrifice and be willing to not be the leading scorer to allow somebody else to be an MVP, sacrifice minutes. And then to sacrifice coming off the bench like he’s doing this year. "I think he's done that so many times. It’s such a great lesson for young players in this league, that winning is the most important thing and that's what Dwyane embodies with his actions and not just his words."

Heat staff will keep an eye on the 76ers games to see who plays and who doesn’t. The Heat will actually be waiting in Cleveland for the Cavaliers to arrive home. With a 6-4 record away from Miami, the Heat road warriors will be ready to do battle.