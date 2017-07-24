Why basketball Twitter accidentally thought Darius Miles was back in the NBA
Darius Miller got a whole lot of hype from a case of mistaken identity
Most days, Darius Miller signing with the Pelicans would be a footnote in the news cycle. It's just a team taking a flier on a guy. Nothing major. However, when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Miller signed, folks on Twitter thought that it was a very different Darius. Namely, high school-to-pro hoops star Darius Miles, known for his days with the Clippers. If you're curious, the 35-year-old Miles has been out of the league since 2009.
Miles hasn't had a great go of it. Once a third overall pick, the way Miles had made headlines since retirement only added to users' confusion.
If you're curious, Miles is still unsigned, though he might be next in the Pelicans rolodex. In the meantime, they'll have to make do with Darius "Reread my last name" Miller.
