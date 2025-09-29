Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has developed a friendship with Bill Nye in recent months and took that friendship to the next level. On Monday, Brown had the opportunity to invite "The Science Guy" to the Celtics' media day at the team's practice facility.

"I feel like it's Celtic history being able to have Bill Nye in the Auerbach Center practice facility, so that's pretty cool," Brown said, per MassLive. "We're gonna do some science experiments downstairs and I always say in the inner child in me, but just me right now is excited. It's an honor and a privilege to be able to be here and talk about things outside of just sports and how it also correlates. You have sports, but how sports correlates to science and education and learning and how if we merge these worlds that you can have a real impact on the next generation."

Brown hosted Nye, 69, at the Auerbach Center and even did some science experiments with Nye on a livestream on Twitch. Just last week, Brown flew to Los Angeles to speak about Nye when Nye received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The guy flew out to LA just to say a few words," Nye said Monday. "He's got a life to life. He's very wealthy. He doesn't need to do that. But he was very gracious. Of course, he's charming. Everybody was delighted to see him. ... I get choked up. He flew across the country to just say a few words at this Walk of Fame thing. It was really remarkable."

Nye was an important figure for multiple generations of students due to his role as "Bill Nye the Science Guy." Nye hosted a popular science-based television show that aired from 1993-97, and schools all around the United States played his show for science students.

Brown was among those students that had plenty of exposure to Nye's programming when he was growing up in the Atlanta suburbs in the 2010s. The two met at a Washington Wizards vs. Celtics game last season and were able to strike up a friendship.

Brown is slated to begin his 10th season as a member of the Celtics. The star guard is set to shoulder an even bigger scoring load in 2025-26 as the Celtics will likely be without Jayson Tatum, who is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the 2025 NBA playoffs.