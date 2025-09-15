Germany beat Türkiye Sunday in a thrilling EuroBasket finals to take home the gold medal and, as has been the case for years, the man leading the way was Dennis Schröder.

Schröder averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in Germany's run to the gold, earning EuroBasket MVP honors for leading the Germans to the title. He has become one of the dominant figures in international basketball in recent years, leading Germany to the FIBA World Cup gold in 2023 and earning MVP honors there as well.

With his performance at EuroBasket 2025, Schröder has not just cemented himself as one of Germany's all-time greats, he likely punched his ticket to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. As Tim Bontemps recently pointed out, the only six other players to win MVP honors at EuroBasket and the FIBA World Cup are all in the Hall of Fame -- Sergei Belov, Drazen Dalipagic, Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc, Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol.

Schröder's international résumé is now up there with some of the best of all-time, and it's important to remember that the Naismith Hall of Fame is not an NBA entity. It includes four different screening committees -- North American, Women's, International and Veterans -- and Schröder's performance in international competitions, coupled with his longevity in the NBA, will most likely send him to Springfield once his career is done.

While he put together a very solid 12-year NBA career, NBA fans are unlikely to view Schröder as a Hall of Famer based on his work in the Association. He never made an All-Star team and bounced between a starting and sixth man role throughout his career stateside. As such, for NBA fans, seeing "Dennis Schröder, Hall of Famer" likely produces an immediate, visceral reaction, but at this point it's very likely going to happen.