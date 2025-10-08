The Golden State Warriors may not be at the height of their dynasty days when they won four championships in eight years, but they're still a team that people would rather avoid in the postseason. We saw last season how true that is, as they knocked out the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the first round before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Golden State gave the Rockets trouble despite having to build chemistry on the fly with Jimmy Butler, who was acquired just two months before the playoffs started. Now with the benefit of a full offseason and training camp together, Draymond Green feels the Warriors are better positioned to contend this year.

"We think we're even in a better position now to win a championship than we were last year," Green told ESPN. "Last year, Jimmy didn't even know any defensive terminologies, we were just making it work. So I think we actually have an opportunity to build this thing the right way, and work towards a championship the way you have to do it."

The Warriors spent most of the offseason in a contract stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga, but managed to come to an agreement at the buzzer to a new two-year, $46.8 million deal. They also added veteran big man Al Horford, as well as Seth Curry and De'Anthony Melton.

Horford's presence has already been a revelation for Golden State, as his instant chemistry with Stephen Curry has been on full display in the preseason. Seth Curry and Melton will give Golden State more depth. And with the trio of Stephen Curry, Green and Butler still at the center, the Warriors are a team that shouldn't be overlooked, even in a loaded Western Conference.

"I think if we stay healthy, I don't see any team out there that we can't beat," Green said.

Health will certainly be top of mind for the Warriors, especially after Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, forcing him to miss the last four games of that series. Butler also missed time in the first round with a pelvic contusion, though he was only sidelined for one game.

The Warriors, who have +2700 odds to win the championship at FanDuel, will need both to stay healthy in order to make any sort of serious run in the postseason. If they are, it's pretty difficult to bet against a clutch duo like Butler and Curry, and the championship experience of Green and coach Steve Kerr calling the shots on the sideline.

The Warriors will open their season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21.