The Golden State Warriors are getting hit with some tough injuries at a bad time as they have lost two straight and fallen into the Play-In Tournament with 10 games to play.

They've been without Stephen Curry for these last two losses after he suffered a pelvic contusion, and just when Curry is expected back on Friday in New Orleans, news broke on Thursday that Gary Payton II is out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Warriors will of course take this tradeoff, Curry for Payton, but the latter is arguably the biggest loss Golden State could suffer at this point of the season outside of its three stars -- Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. And the most worrisome part is nobody's sure how long Payton will be out.

If we're going full optimist, Payton is set to be reevaluated in a week and would be able to return soon thereafter; ESPN is calling it a pain-tolerance injury once this initial week off passes. That sounds better than a grade two or three tear, which would lead to significant missed time for Payton.

But it's still vague. Pain tolerance isn't just about being tough. There's a performance aspect to it. And if you're still of the impression that Payton is mostly a defensive player who can better withstand a shooting-hand injury, you're mistaken.

Payton is a crucial two-way player for the Warriors, who rely on him not just to pester their opponent's best perimeter player but also to be an elite cutting and capable shooting cog in the ever turning wheel that is their offense. He's been a double-digit scorer on 46% 3-point shooting this month, and he's made 43% of his 3s since Jan. 1.

Payton is often the 3-point outlet defenses dare to beat them as they devote multiple defenders to Curry and rotate to bigger threats. It makes sense statistically, but he has a way of burning defenses with timely shots. Energy. Physical, above-the-rim finishing. Passing. Payton brings a little bit of everything, and is playing 21 minutes a game in March.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga, recently back from his own extended injury absence, will take on Payton's role of guarding the opponent's best player, but he's a guy the Warriors need more offense from. Pressing guys full court and generally devoting the amount of energy Payton does to defense is going to tax Kuminga, as it would anyone.

Hopefully it won't be for long, because Payton has long graduated from the fringe NBA player he once was. He is a legitimately irreplaceable player for these Warriors. He's often the fuel for their big runs, creating havoc on the defensive end and filling lanes in transition.

You hear the description "winning player" a lot, and Payton epitomizes the high compliment. This season, every Warriors lineup that includes Payton and has played at least 50 non-garbage possessions together is basically killing opponents to the tune of a plus-24.4 point differential per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass.

That's not an accident. Outside of Curry, Green and Butler, no player is more often involved in good things for the Warriors than Payton. If they're rolling, chances are Payton is on the floor and right in the middle of the action.

It won't be easy without him. All the Warriors can hope is that he won't be out for long, because their margin for error to rise above the play-in line is zero. And if they make it to a first-round series, if this is still an issue in the playoffs -- whether Payton is out or even back at a reduced level -- Golden State becomes a lot less threatening as a contender.