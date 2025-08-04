All eyes in the NBA remain on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has yet to decide if his future lies with the Milwaukee Bucks or elsewhere. The two-time MVP and 2021 champion is once again at the center of the team's offseason drama as he continues to weigh whether the Bucks are still the right fit for his championship aspirations. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is in the midst of "very real conversations" about his next steps.

"Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving," Charania said Monday on "Get Up." "And so he's continuing to evaluate his future. I reported it in mid-May that he's evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere. And that process is continuing."

Despite rumors and speculation, Antetokounmpo hasn't officially requested a trade. In fact, during a July livestream, he offered a bit of reassurance to Bucks fans when asked if he'll stay put.

"The constant question that Giannis has, though, is, 'Can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be one for this upcoming year and 2026-27?'" Charania continued. "He wants to win a second championship. So, he's asking that question over and over. There are multiple teams waiting in the wings potentially if Giannis this off season still makes that decision."

One of those teams appears to be the Golden State Warriors, who are quietly positioning themselves in case Antetokounmpo becomes available. According to The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami, the Warriors are evaluating their young assets -- particularly Jonathan Kuminga -- not just for internal growth, but for potential trade value should an opportunity arise. Whether it's re-signing Kuminga to a moveable deal or leveraging his upside as part of a package, Golden State, like many contenders, is keeping a close eye on Milwaukee.

Still, there's been little concrete movement from Antetokounmpo's camp. The Bucks, for their part, remain committed to keeping their franchise cornerstone. Following a bold offseason move waiving Damian Lillard, the front office brought in veteran big man Myles Turner with the hopes of reinforcing the team's competitiveness. It's a sign that Milwaukee is still operating with a win-now mindset.

For now, the Bucks are betting on continuity and Antetokounmpo's loyalty. But until he offers firm public commitment -- or a formal trade request -- uncertainty will linger. If he decides to move, the landscape of the league could shift overnight.