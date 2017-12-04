Why Has the Trail Blazers Offense Disappeared?

Portland’s defense may be better this year but their once-vaunted offense looks mediocre.

This week's episode of the Blazer's Edge podcast centers around a development nobody foresaw: where has the Trail Blazers offense gone? Tara and Dan discuss Portland’s scoring struggles, the 4-1 road trip, back to back home losses, CJ McCollum's slump, Meyers Leonard's return to the spotlight and more.

Reviewing the 4-1 road trip

Damian Lillard finds his jump shot

Milwaukee Bucks - why are they such a problem for the Blazers?

Death by Rajon Rondo and Tony Allen jumpers...seriously

Blazers looking past the Pelicans sans Anthony Davis

It's gotta be the shoes right?

CJ McCollum, the best midrange shooter in the league?

Working Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard into the lineup

Leonard vs Boogie - the series continues!

Shabazzle-Dazzle, Shabazz Napier continues to shine

Dame and CJ and the myth of a pure point guard

Damian Lillard ISO vs James Harden ISO

More lobs for Pat Connaughton please

Jusuf Nurkic "life comes out you fast"

When the Blazers commit, their defense is for real

McCollum's recent shooting slump- what is it?

How can the Blazers compensate when Dame or CJ struggle?

The Blazers can't count on opponents being the "Knicks" to win games

Dame's resurgence to MVP form, can he make the All-Star game?

Noah Vonleh taking advantage of his minutes

Pat Connaughton's and Shabazz Napier's emergence and brash confidence

Trusting the team to make the right play

