Why Has the Trail Blazers Offense Disappeared?
Why Has the Trail Blazers Offense Disappeared?
Portland’s defense may be better this year but their once-vaunted offense looks mediocre.
This week's episode of the Blazer's Edge podcast centers around a development nobody foresaw: where has the Trail Blazers offense gone? Tara and Dan discuss Portland’s scoring struggles, the 4-1 road trip, back to back home losses, CJ McCollum's slump, Meyers Leonard's return to the spotlight and more.
- Reviewing the 4-1 road trip
- Damian Lillard finds his jump shot
- Milwaukee Bucks - why are they such a problem for the Blazers?
- Death by Rajon Rondo and Tony Allen jumpers...seriously
- Blazers looking past the Pelicans sans Anthony Davis
- It's gotta be the shoes right?
- CJ McCollum, the best midrange shooter in the league?
- Working Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard into the lineup
- Leonard vs Boogie - the series continues!
- Shabazzle-Dazzle, Shabazz Napier continues to shine
- Dame and CJ and the myth of a pure point guard
- Damian Lillard ISO vs James Harden ISO
- More lobs for Pat Connaughton please
- Jusuf Nurkic "life comes out you fast"
- When the Blazers commit, their defense is for real
- McCollum's recent shooting slump- what is it?
- How can the Blazers compensate when Dame or CJ struggle?
- The Blazers can't count on opponents being the "Knicks" to win games
- Dame's resurgence to MVP form, can he make the All-Star game?
- Noah Vonleh taking advantage of his minutes
- Pat Connaughton's and Shabazz Napier's emergence and brash confidence
- Trusting the team to make the right play
- Announcements!
To Donate Tickets to Blazer’s Edge Night, 2018
Head to this URL: http://rosequarter.com/blazersedge/
Click on “Donate Tickets”
Use the promo code BLAZERSEDGE on the purchase page after you’ve selected your tickets.
Tickets are automatically donated when you follow this process.
You can also call our ticket rep, Alec Botts, at 503-963-3926 if you need assistance with the process or cannot donate online.
Follow us on Twitter @blazersedge @DMarang @tcbbiggs
Subscribe to the Blazer's Edge Podcast via iTunes and now Google Play.
We are part of the Almighty Baller Radio Network. Check out our podcast and all the other NBA podcasts at almightyballer.com.
-
Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds, picks
Galin 'The Dragon' Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and just locked in a play...
-
Terry praises Ainge's 'guts' for trades
The trade looks great in retrospect, but Terry says it was a tough decision at the time
-
How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will travel to Boston to take on the NBA's best team
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Flagrant Two: What's with the ejections?
Bill and Reid discuss the number of ejections around the league, and more
-
Bucks vs. Celtics odds, computer picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Bucks-Celtics 10,000 with unexpected results