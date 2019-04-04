Why Ice Cube's BIG3 is 'good for basketball' and enjoyable for NBA fans to watch

On Thursday, it was announced that CBS and CBS Sports will be getting Season 3 of Ice Cube's BIG3, a league for retired basketball players who still have something left in the tank. Coached by the likes of Lisa Leslie and Julius Erving, commissioned by Clyde Drexler and founded by Ice Cube, the league has a serious amount of star power.

The real draw, however, is in the players. Former NBA stars such as Jermaine O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire are being joined by the likes of Lamar Odom this year as the league expands from eight teams to 12. That means a lot more competition and better summerball.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about why the league is enjoyable to watch

"You have legends of the game... where they still wanna compete -- it's really hard to give up the game," Kanell said. "You can still play pickup a little bit. You can still have those juices flowing... and the thing that's really cool about it is the fans get to watch you and they get to pay tribute. It's good for basketball."

As for the odds of Bell playing in the BIG3 now that it's on his home network. Bell, said that it's not going to happen.

"What happens to me is, I got family," he said. "And they (the BIG3) made a big change where it was going to be you flew out on a Thursday -- so you only played that one day and you were back so you weren't missing the whole week. Now, they're playing two games in each destination, so the time away from home becomes five days instead of three days, and then you miss your kids' whole summer."

