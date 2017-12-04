Why Jamal Murray is the most important player on the Denver Nuggets roster

Locked On Nuggets podcast

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamal Murray got hot early and got hot late and hot dogged Lonzo Ball en route to a 28 point night. I talk about why he is the most important player on the roster right now and how the team seems to go the way that he goes.

I also talk about Denver’s pride in winning at home and their appreciation for the home crowds, Will Barton’s clutch finish after a letdown follow-up to his career-best 37-point night on Thursday, and Mason Plumlee’s new role.

