Why Jamal Murray is the most important player on the Denver Nuggets roster
Locked On Nuggets podcast
In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamal Murray got hot early and got hot late and hot dogged Lonzo Ball en route to a 28 point night. I talk about why he is the most important player on the roster right now and how the team seems to go the way that he goes.
I also talk about Denver’s pride in winning at home and their appreciation for the home crowds, Will Barton’s clutch finish after a letdown follow-up to his career-best 37-point night on Thursday, and Mason Plumlee’s new role.
