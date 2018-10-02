Why Kanye West's Yeezy basketball shoes would reportedly be banned by the NBA

Kanye West's foray into producing basketball shoes for NBA athletes has hit an obstacle that may be difficult to maneuver around in time for the 2018-19 season.

According to ESPN, West's shoe, which will be the basketball version of the popular "Yeezy," would be banned in its current form by the NBA because of the shining reflective-material heel. The NBA could potentially find the shoes in violation of the NBA's footwear color restrictions, particularly because of the distraction it could cause for in-arena spectators and television viewers, ESPN reports.

over 300 samples and 3 years in the making and I give my pair to Ant Clemons for his Bday pic.twitter.com/wC7Ox5gs0P — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

The NBA has previously balked at allowing players to wear reflective material on shoes, so in an offseason that has seen a tightening of the rules with regards to what can and can't be worn on the court, it seems unlikely the Yeezy basketball shoes will be pushed through without some minor tweaks.

Alternate versions of the sneaker that don't feature a reflective material on the Yeezy's could be a go. ESPN reports that West's basketball shoe hasn't yet been received or reviewed by the league, but a non-reflective Yeezy "would likely be approved."