Both sons of LeBron James enter pivotal stages in their basketball careers — Bronny James preparing for his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending much of his rookie year in the G League, while Bryce James begins his freshman season at Arizona. Even with the spotlight growing brighter, LeBron says he's always taken a hands-off approach to his kids' development on the court, trusting coaches to do their jobs without interference.

"I've never got involved with my kids' coaches," LeBron said, on Sunday's episode of Mind the Game podcast. "From Bronny growing up to where he is now, and Bryce on his way to Tucson to Arizona, I've never got involved. I've never went to a practice and sat through practice the whole time to see how my son was being utilized. I never got on the phone with the coaches."

Of course, that hands-off stance comes with a caveat — the Lakers just happened to select Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft shortly after LeBron publicly expressed his desire to play alongside his son. Still, there's no confirmed indication that LeBron directly influenced the decision.

Bronny appeared in 27 games for Los Angeles this season, averaging just 2.3 points in 6.7 minutes of action per contest. He played in 11 games with the Sun Bay Lakers where he averaged a much more respectable 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

"Listen, coach my son — coach him however you want to," LeBron continued. "And I think you need to hold him accountable. I hope you hold him more accountable than any other kid here, and say the f--- you need to say, no matter how it's being said. If you can just take the message and not about how he said it — just take the message out of it — I think that builds character as well.

"I think it's part of the reason why they are where they are at this stage in their lives. Babying your kid and always thinking that your kid is this and that your kid is that, and not allowing coaches to coach them or not allowing people to be hard on them — as soon as a coach or someone says something to them, you pull them and go somewhere else. Or as soon as someone says something about your kid, you're the first person to go talk in his face. It's like, you f---ing go coach them then."

Despite sharing a locker room with Bronny, LeBron insists his role remains clear: he's a father first, letting coaches guide his sons' growth on the court.