On Thursday, a source told CBS Sports, the NBA's investigation into the participation of Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was underway.

The news came after he and teammate Paul George missed their nationally televised opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Philly, without its two stars, lost to fellow Eastern Conference contenders 124-109.

Embiid's absence is a headline-grabbing moment early in this NBA season. The idea being Embiid is under the microscope of the NBA's watchful eye after missing such a notable game without an obvious injury -- on the heels, no less, of saying he may not play back-to-backs this season.

It's also, in the proper context, probably best summed up as: Big freaking deal.

The NBA is looking into Embiid's injury, his status, and his and the Sixers' plans for him this season. But it is also true that, across the league and within the Sixers organization, there were eyerolls at the bated-breath responses that followed.

That's because it's standard operating procedure to trigger an investigation when a star player misses a nationally televised game. Everyone knew this was coming, from Embiid's absence this first week to the fact the NBA would inevitably look into it.

It was news, just not a shock by any means.

There is nothing to be read into this news about, say, the NBA acting more aggressively or forcefully toward the Sixers than it would any other team in a similar situation.

Still, on Wednesday, there was an idea the Sixers were already under investigation before the season began. In the hours before the game, somewhat exasperated or bemused, sources pointed out that the game hadn't started yet, and Embiid hadn't yet officially missed, along with teammate George, the ESPN-broadcasted game.

No investigation could happen until after tipoff.

Wait for Thursday, sources said.

And so, like clockwork, on Thursday morning, the investigation that was always inevitable arrived. This will be like others before it: The NBA will try to understand what is happening, be open to the possibility Embiid is, in fact, injured, inquire about his and the Sixers' plans for him this season, with an eye toward his earlier comments on playing back-to-backs, and respond in kind.

Maybe with a fine. Maybe with nothing at all.

It's a story, yes, of course, but it's far from surprising. This was certain from the moment we knew Embiid would likely miss time this season.

There are interesting questions about Embiid's plans, a load-management-possible approach this season in a league clamping down on such moves, and to what degree the NBA will apply pressure, or not, if the Sixers routinely sit their injury-plagued superstar big man.

The NBA and players union are in Year 2 of an agreement in which NBA awards require a minimum threshold of 65 games played. Commissioner Adam Silver wants players to play, which is why there's a league participation policy and the understanding these situations will almost always be looked into.

The Embiid investigation isn't some earth-shattering information bomb that indicates a schism between the league and the Sixers, nor a surprising twist in this young NBA season. It's the new normal. And everyone, from Embiid to the Sixers to the league office, knew it was coming days ago.

