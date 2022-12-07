Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Wednesday.

The Major League Baseball offseason is officially in full swing with some of the biggest names in free agency coming off the board in the past 24 hours -- but not without drama. The biggest prize of all, slugger Aaron Judge, appeared headed to the Giants on Tuesday afternoon, but this morning Judge elected to re-sign with the Yankees. It was looking bleak after the Yankees lowballed Judge back in April, but Judge bet on himself and it paid off in the form of a $360 million contract.

Anyway, enough about baseball. Let's dive into Wednesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Pacers at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Indiana Pacers +5 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Timberwolves are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games against a team with a winning record

: The Timberwolves are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games against a team with a winning record The Pick: Pacers +5.0 (-110)

The Timberwolves have been one of the worst defensive teams this season. Since Karl-Anthony Towns went down last month, they've gotten worse on that end of the floor, so I'm more than comfortable taking the underdog Pacers in this spot.

The Pacers possess one of the more dangerous scoring offenses around the league, as Indiana is averaging 115.0 points-per-game and are paced by uber-talented young guard Tyrese Haliburton (who is averaging a double-double on the season). His 10.9 assists-per-game lead the NBA and he is the only player in the league that averages double-digit assists per contest. Haliburton's playmaking ability has helped some of the Pacers' younger talent, such as Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard, thrive from the perimeter.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are allowing 116.1 points-per-game, which is 26th in the league. Minnesota has yielded at least 135 points in two of their last three games since Towns has been out with a calf injury. The Timberwolves are also allowing their opponents to shoot 37.4 percent from three, so the Pacers should have no problem covering the spread and could even win outright.

💰 More NBA Picks

Getty Images

Kings at Bucks, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Under 235.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 236.0 Points (-110): -- It's no secret that the Kings have gotten off to a strong start. But even with two extremely talented offenses on display, the point total is just too high for me. The under is 5-2 over the Kings' last seven games and, in addition, the under is 9-3 in the Bucks' last 12 games following a straight-up win (defeated the Magic 109-102 on Monday).

Milwaukee has scored 109 or fewer points in three of its last four contests, so their offense hasn't been downright lethal as of late. On the defensive end, the Bucks allow the third-fewest points-per-game (107.8) in the entire NBA. Honestly, 236 points is just a ton of points to put on the board. Don't get me wrong, these two teams can light it up, but I think that they'll come in under the threshold that we need.

Key Trend: The under is 6-1 in the Bucks' last seven games against a team with a winning record

Clippers at Magic, 7 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Kawhi Leonard Under 18.5 Points (-129): -- Kawhi Leonard has appeared in just 58 games over the past two seasons and has only played in six games this season thus far. During that brief stretch, the two-time NBA Finals MVP hasn't scored more than 16 points in any of his games on the year. Leonard recently played the most minutes (28) that he has all season against the Hornets, but still only netted 16 points despite connecting on seven of his 15 shots.

It appears that the Clippers are easing Leonard back into the rotation, so he's not going to be playing 40 minutes a night. I just don't see Leonard being able to score 19 points since he has yet to do so this season.

Key Trend: Leonard hasn't scored more than 16 points in a game this season