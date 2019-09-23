Why the Clippers should absolutely sign Joakim Noah, who will reportedly join the team for workouts this week

Do you ever scroll through RealGM's list of available free agents and try to match your favorite ones with teams that could use them? Does it irritate you that there are NBA-caliber players just sitting there, willing and ready to contribute, and day after day 30 franchises choose not to sign them? No? Well, anyway, Joakim Noah will join the Los Angeles Clippers' team workouts this week, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, and, if he demonstrates that he is at least as healthy and mobile as he was last season, they should offer him a contract because:

Noah was quietly a bright spot for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19, and I use the word "quietly" only for those of you who are not Grizzlies fans and didn't watch much of them. In Memphis, there was nothing quiet about Noah -- he played with the fire he was known (and beloved) for throughout his Chicago Bulls tenure, the pep back in his step after a buyout ended his dark tenure with the New York Knicks. At 34 years old, he did not move the way he did when he was the Defensive Player of the Year at 29, but he provided energy off the bench and played smart positional defense. The Clippers do not employ a defense-first center. I don't need a third thing.

The NBA would be boring if all of its transactions made perfect sense. Sometimes, you need the Los Angeles Lakers to sign Dwight Howard and ensure that their two superstars will be out of position. There are times, though, when I just want the logical thing to happen. The Clippers are title favorites (7/2 odds at Westgate), deep at just about every position, and Noah addresses their most obvious weakness. He also fits with the culture of hard play, unselfishness and intensity that they are trying to maintain. Joining them would give him his first legitimate chance to compete for a championship since the Bulls were considered contenders. This potential partnership works so well in theory that my only concern is that it is too sensible -- suspiciously sensible. Hmm.

Sign him, Clippers!