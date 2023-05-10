This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.



Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Miami Heat +3.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Heat +3.5 (-110)

Key Trend: The Heat are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games.

The Heat have a chance to close out their second-round series against the Knicks on Wednesday, and they're going to keep it close.

Aside from Game 2, the Heat have definitely looked like the better team. In each of the last two contests, Miami has won by an average of 13.5 points and even won Game 3 by a staggering 19 points. Jimmy Butler has been a huge reason, putting together averages of 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds,and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.

It also doesn't hurt that the Heat are 7-0 ATS over their last seven games as well as going 4-1 ATS in their last road games. While it's certainly not going to be an easy atmosphere to go into at Madison Square Garden, I'm expecting the Heat to keep this one close and potentially even win outright to end the series.

Golden Knights at Oilers, 10 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Edmonton Oilers -195 Bet Now

The Pick: Oilers (-195) -- Games 2 and 3 were polar opposites with the Oilers first coming away with a 5-1 win followed by the Golden Knights winning Game 3 by a 5-1 decision. Still, the Oilers have pressure on them to take Game 4 at home before the series shifts back to Vegas.

The Oilers have a tremendous 11-3 record ATS over their last 14 home games. One of the biggest reasons for Edmonton's success during the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been the play of star forward Leon Draisaitl. He has already racked up six goals in the first three games against the Golden Knights, including a ridiculous four-goal performance in Game 1. The Oilers also lead the NHL with 3.89 goals-per-game throughout the postseason.

In Game 4, they'll be facing goaltender Adin Hill, who will be stepping in for Laurent Brossoit. Brossoit was injured in the opening period of Game 4 and isn't slated to play. Hill did stop all 24 shots that he faced in relief of Brossoit, but did surrender four goals when he drew the start against the Oilers in a 4-3 overtime loss on Nov. 19. I expect the Oilers to have a lot more success against Hill than they did in Game 3.

Key Trend: The Oilers are 11-3 in their last 14 home games

The Pick: Jimmy Butler Over 40.5 Points, Assists, and Rebounds (-111) -- As I mentioned above, I'm expecting a big game from the Heat and for them to be motivated to close out the series. Jimmy Butler should figure to be Miami's driving force again.

Butler affects the game in so many different ways even when he's not scoring the basketball. He currently leads the Heat with 5.1 assists-per-game and has registered at least four assists in three of his last four games. Butler has racked up at least 41 points, assists, and rebounds in three of his last five games. In addition, he's netted at least 30 points in four of his eight playoff games this season. This is definitely a very attainable number.

Key Trend: Butler has tallied at least 41 points, assists, and rebounds in three of his last five games.