One of my favorite times of the year is upon us as the NBA playoffs are set to get underway later tonight. While I love most sports, the NBA has always had my heart. This is one of the most wide-open postseasons that I can remember in years. Usually you have a good idea of who is going to win the title. All bias aside, I do believe my Sixers have a great chance to win it all, given the fact that Joel Embiid is playing out of his mind.

However, there are a handful of teams that are capable of winning a championship and that should make for a fun playoffs. Having the NBA and NHL playoffs beginning and the MLB being in full swing is all kinds of awesome. Inject this time of year into my veins.

1. Our final regular season NBA Power Rankings as the playoffs begin

The NBA regular season has been in the books since Sunday's games wrapped up. The 2020-21 campaign definitely was one unlike what we've seen before. Our basketball scribe Colin Ward-Henninger put together his Power Rankings for the Association for the final time before the playoffs begin.

I feel that this is shaping up to be one of the most exciting playoffs that we've seen in quite some time. Prior to last season's NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, there were five consecutive years that saw the Golden State Warriors appear in the NBA Finals. In four of those Finals, the Warriors faced off against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That certainly gave some fans a bad taste when it came to the NBA and I don't blame anyone for feeling that way.

However, this postseason should be different. The Lakers and Warriors are underdogs now. You also have teams like the 76ers, Nets, Jazz, and Suns at the top of each conference, so there will likely be a newcomer winning the NBA title if the Lakers don't repeat.

Here's Ward-Henniger's last set of Power Rankings before the postseason begins tonight:

Biggest rise: Lakers (up six spots)

Lakers (up six spots) Biggest fall: Pelicans (down six spots)

Pelicans (down six spots) Big surprises: Knicks (No. 11) and Hawks (No. 14)

And speaking of the postseason beginning tonight, here's the entire schedule for the play-in tournament.

2. NFL teams that will turn their fortunes around in 2021

With the NFL schedule being released last week, teams get a much better idea of what kind of season that they can expect to have in 2021. Obviously, there's still offseason moves that could push one team in a positive or negative direction (such as the Green Bay Packers potentially trading Aaron Rodgers.)

Personally, this is always one of my favorite times of the year as an NFL fan. From a betting standpoint, Vegas sets the over/under for win totals for each team and it's always fun to make a few wagers regarding what you expect teams to do. For example, I highly doubt anyone had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning double-digit games and going on to the Super Bowl before Tom Brady showed up.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora took a shot at forecasting what teams could miss the playoffs after making it in 2020 and what 2020 non-playoff teams could be headed to the postseason in 2021.

Here is one intriguing team from each side of the coin in his predictions:

Playoff team from 2020 that will miss playoffs -- Titans: "They seem to be preordained to win nine games or so a year and get into the big dance. But that run ends now. Too many questions about that defense -- which was already poor a year ago -- and too much brain drain from recent coordinator defections and too many departures and injury questions on offense. This ain't the same group up front or on the outside that helped Ryan Tannehill revive his career, and the loss of Arthur Smith drawing things up will prove massive"

"They seem to be preordained to win nine games or so a year and get into the big dance. But that run ends now. Too many questions about that defense -- which was already poor a year ago -- and too much brain drain from recent coordinator defections and too many departures and injury questions on offense. This ain't the same group up front or on the outside that helped Ryan Tannehill revive his career, and the loss of Arthur Smith drawing things up will prove massive" Team that missed 2020 playoffs that won't be left out in 2021 -- Chargers: "Justin Herbert is already a top eight QB for my money, and those dudes tend to end up playing into January. Too much talent on that defense to keep flailing around, and that will change. At some point injuries won't torpedo them (right?). I know I have fallen for this one before, but this roster is legit and I believe in the rebuilt offensive line and I like this team to no longer come undone in critical situations under new game-day management. Bolt up!"

3. Bob Baffert temporarily suspended by New York Racing Association ahead of Belmont Stakes

The horse racing calendar normally dominates the headlines during the six-week time frame in the spring. However, the sport has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as of late.

On Monday, the New York Racing Association announced that trainer Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended. This comes two weeks before the Belmont Stakes are set to take place in New York. As of now, Baffert can't enter any horses at Belmont Park or any other NYRA track. This stems from Baffert's horse Medina Spirit testing positive for the steroid betamethasone following its win Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

Here are some highlights from the NYRA announcement:

The NYRA said it "will not accept entries or provide stall space to any individual employed by Bob Baffert Racing Stables."



The ruling on suspending Baffert is not permanent. The NYRA also said it "expects to make a final determination regarding the length and terms of Mr. Baffert's suspension based on information revealed during the course of the ongoing investigation in Kentucky, such as the post-Kentucky Derby test results of Medina Spirit."



Medina Spirit was allowed to run at the Preakness Stakes -- the second leg of the Triple Crown -- last week, so it would be surprising if the NYRA holds firm and doesn't let the horse run at Belmont ... unless new information about the situation is revealed.

4. The jobs of college coaches are changing

College sports are different than they were several years ago. In 2021, the NCAA is finally seriously dealing with players wanting to be compensated for their name and likeness while they're in college.

In addition, the transfer portal has also become a hot button issue. Certain players can transfer, apply for a waiver, and are able to play the next season. Others have extenuating circumstances, such as a parent being sick, and have to sit out a full season.

But the COVID-19 pandemic but many exceptions in place to allow more transfers, and at this point it looks like those exceptions are going to turn into the new normal.

Our college football scribe Dennis Dodd took a deep look at the recruiting aspect of the sport this week. The entire report is well worth your time to read, but this snippet from Dodd sums up the severity of the situation:

Dodd: "The new recruiting climate has forced coaches to deal with the present first and worry about the consequences later. The average FBS team has lost 11 players to the portal. Factor in the usual injury attrition, and coaches are already predicting thin rosters before the NCAA can step in with formal legislation to balance things out. The earliest that's likely to come is the fall of 2022."

There was a scary moment in baseball last night when Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit directly in the face by a pitch from Braves pitcher Jacob Webb. Pillar was bleeding heavily from his face, but did walk off the field under his own power

from Braves pitcher Jacob Webb. Pillar was bleeding heavily from his face, but did walk off the field under his own power Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken hand after he punched the dugout bench . Ynoa was extremely frustrated after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday

. Ynoa was extremely frustrated after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter sold his Florida mansion for $22.5 million. Jeter had been renting out the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady since last April.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is pretty easily the most exciting new hire of the NFL offseason. Regardless of what the Lions do on the field next season, Campbell will be entertaining. In an interview on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Campbell campaigned to have a pet lion at the team's practices. Campbell even went a step further and said that he'd risk the lion ripping his arm off if it meant that Detroit could win a Super Bowl.

Don't ever change, Dan Campbell.