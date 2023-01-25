Good afternoon sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back with you.

So Scott Rolen is entering the Baseball Hall of Fame after six years on the ballot. As a Phillies fan, my biggest question is: what team will Rolen elect to go into Cooperstown with? While he is probably known most for his time with the Cardinals, he played more games with the Phillies, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. Either way, I think Rolen is extremely deserving of the honor, specifically because he was one of the top defensive third basemen that the sport has ever seen.

Now let's dive into Wednesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Key Trend : The 76ers are 15-4 ATS in their last 19 home games.

: The 76ers are 15-4 ATS in their last 19 home games. The Pick: 76ers -5.0 (-110)

Few teams are hotter than the Sixers right now. They've won seven of their last eight, including an active five-game winning streak. With the Nets still without Kevin Durant, I'm on the Sixers' side of the spread in this one.

Philadelphia his 17-7 at the Wells Fargo Center this season, including going 15-4 ATS over their last 19 home games. Both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey missed extended periods of the season due to injury, but are both back and it's paid huge dividends. On top of that, star center Joel Embiid is also putting together another MVP-caliber season with averages of 33.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest. It also doesn't hurt that the Sixers only surrender 110.2 points-per-game, which is the third-lowest clip in the NBA.

The Nets have dropped four of their six games since Durant suffered a MCL sprain earlier this month. Kyrie Irving has been pouring in points at a very high rate, but the Nets just don't have the supporting cast to compete with the Sixers in this spot.

Jazz at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Jazz +3.5 (-110) -- These are two teams with identical records, but the Trail Blazers have been the definition of inconsistent. That's why I'm more than happy to back the underdog Jazz in this spot.

The Jazz have been thriving and are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games. They've also excelled on the road, with a 4-1 mark ATS over their last five road contests. And those recent number are largely without talented guard Collin Sexton, who for multiple periods throughout the season has been out with injuries. But Sexton is back in the lineup now.

Since returning earlier this month, he is averaging 15.2 points and shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. It's been a huge boost for a team that ranks fourth in the NBA with 117.6 points-per-game. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have been on the losing end in eight of their last 11 games. In addition, Portland is 3-8 ATS in those particular contests. Yes, the Trail Blazers are coming off a 147-127 win over the Spurs, but needed 45-point third quarter in order to pull away.

Key Trend: The Jazz are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

Raptors at Kings, 10 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Kevin Huerter Over 2.5 Threes (+106) -- The Kings have been one of the feel-good stories of the season. One of the team's biggest offseason acquisitions was sharpshooting guard Kevin Huerter, who they acquired in a trade with the Hawks. We're going to rely on Huerter's three-point shooting ability on Wednesday.

Huerter is currently fourth on the Kings in scoring with 15.5 points-per-game, but makes his living from beyond the arc. He is second on the team with a 41.4 percent shooting clip from long-range. Huerter has connected at least three shots from deep in four of his last eight games. The Kings guard attempts 6.5 shots per contest, so the opportunities should be there for this prop to cash.

Key Trend: Huerter has hit at least three threes in four of his last eight games.