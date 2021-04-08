So how are you enjoying The Masters? If you're anything like me, you've been enjoying it a little too much. I woke up this morning intending to get my usual morning chores done. You know, showering, feeding the dog, walking the dog and working. I planned to do all of these things with The Masters in the background.

Then I turned it on, and all those routine morning chores became less critical. It wasn't until the dog nudged my arm with her snout for the fifth time that I made her breakfast. Then, after she ate it and stared at me for 15 minutes, I took her for a walk. A walk that was probably 15 minutes shorter than our usual stroll.

The good news is I showered before coming downstairs because if I hadn't, well, I can't guarantee I would have. All because I wanted to watch golf. I don't even like golf that much! But there's just something about Augusta National that pulls me in every time. I can't help it, especially on a 4K television.

I'm sure you've been keeping track of it all yourself, but in case you haven't been, you can follow along here. You can also stream it. It's much better than working.

And now for tonight's investment portfolio.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Suns at Clippers, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Under 221 (-110): I'm telling you to take this under for many of the same reasons I told you to take the under in last night's Suns game against Utah. You know, the one that lost by three points in overtime? You remember that, right? I do! Not that I'm bitter about our perfect night being ruined by it or anything. OK, fine, so I'm still slightly perturbed about the whole thing, but I can't let that impact how I feel about tonight's game.

This is another matchup of two of the NBA's best defensive teams, as well as two of its slowest moving. The difference is that while the Suns were the slower team last night, the Clippers are tonight. The Suns rank 25th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while the Clippers are 29th at 99.9. Only the Knicks average fewer possessions per game. Like last night, we should be good, barring another overtime.

Key Trend: The under is 4-1 in the Clippers last five games as favorites.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: While the Advanced Computer Model doesn't see a big edge on either the spread or total, there's a money line play it likes quite a bit.

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA League Pass

The Pick: Bulls -4 (-110) -- I'd get on this line quickly if I were you, as it's likely to grow. The Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, DeAndre Bembry and a whole host of others for this game tonight. The Bulls had some injury concerns of their own, but it's looking more than likely that Zach LaVine, Coby White and Lauri Markkanen will all be available. As will Daniel Theis

The Bulls are a team that needed some time to adjust after pulling off the big trade for Nikola Vucevic, but everybody seems to be figuring out their roles now. Chicago has won two straight, including a win over Brooklyn, and Vucevic went off for 32 points and 17 rebounds against the Pacers on Tuesday night. They should overwhelm the Raptors tonight. I'd take it up to Bulls -6.

Key Trend: The Bulls are 18-6 ATS in their last 24 road games.

⚾ MLB

Athletics at Astros, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Under 10 (-110) -- There is no MLB team off to a worse start than the Athletics. Not only are they 1-6, but they've only scored 17 runs and already have a run differential of -36. Now, believe me, the Athletics are not nearly as bad as they look so far, but even though the Astros swept them last week, and I've been yelling about how undervalued Houston is, I don't see enough value on the money line.

Instead, I'm attacking the total here. It seems a bit high for a game involving this Oakland team at the moment. I can see the A's winning this game often enough to avoid betting Houston, but I don't see many scenarios where this game finishes with more than 10 runs scored.

Key Trend: The under is 9-3 in Houston's last 12 home games.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Building Blocks

PG: Jrue Holiday, Bucks

SG: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

SF: Khris Middleton, Bucks

PF: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Value Plays

PG: Theo Maledon, Thunder

SG: Svi Mykhailiuk, Thunder

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jass

PF: Isaiah Hartenstein, Cavs

C: Andre Drummond, Lakers

🏀 NBA Player Props

