Widow of Steve Jobs to reportedly purchase 20 percent stake of Wizards, Capitals

There is a new and famous name in the NBA and NHL ownership game.

According to a report from Thomas Heath, Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is set to purchase a 20 percent stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group that controls the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. Via the Washington Post:

Laurene Powell Jobs, a billionaire philanthropist, entrepreneur and president of the Emerson Collective, is buying a significant stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a sprawling $2.5 billion complex that includes the NBA Wizards, NHL Capitals and Capital One Arena, people familiar with the deal said. Powell Jobs's investment, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, will give her the second-largest stake — about 20 percent — in Monumental, the 19-member, Ted Leonsis-led holding company that is one of Washington's highest-profile enterprises, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been approved by the NBA and NHL. Leonsis will remain the chief executive and largest stakeholder. He will run the teams and affiliated enterprises under the Monumental umbrella, the people said. "We have an agreement with Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, to join the Monumental Sports & Entertainment ownership group," according to a statement Monumental issued to The Washington Post. "The process is underway and is pending league approvals." Powell Jobs declined to comment for this story.

This is not the first time that Powell Jobs has attempted to become part of the NBA ownership circle. Back in 2014, she was part of a group that was outbid by Steve Ballmer to purchase the Clippers.

With the move, Powell Jobs will join an exclusive club as one of few women in the NBA ownership circle. Jeanie Buss, of course, is in charge of the Los Angeles Lakers, Gail Miller runs the Utah Jazz, and Ann Walton Kroenke and her husband, Stan, own the Denver Nuggets.