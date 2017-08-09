Wife of Clippers' Willie Reed won't press charges on him for domestic violence arrest
Reed was jailed Sunday for an incident his wife says was 'totally blown out of proportion'
The wife of Clippers center Willie Reed says she will not be pressing charges on her husband for a domestic violence arrest that took place on Sunday, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, calling the incident overblown in a statement from her lawyer Ivlis Mantilla released on Wednesday.
"This incident has been totally blown out of proportion. I did not call the police and I did not ask anyone to call the police on my behalf. Willie is a good man and a great father. I have no intention of pressing charges and I have asked the authorities to immediately dismiss all charges against Willie. This is a private matter between my husband and I and for the sake of our family I would like to keep it that way."
Reed, 27, was booked into jail at 3:06 a.m. Sunday morning and subsequently posted $1,500 bond. Here's more details about the incident from the Sun-Sentinel:
According to the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, an order has been issued with a pre-trial condition for Reed of no contact allowed with his wife.
According to the arrest report, Reed grew upset after his wife told him that she wanted a divorce, with an argument following on the balcony of the condo. A struggle then ensued.
Last season, Reed appeared in 71 games with the Miami Heat where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He recently signed a one-year deal to join the L.A. Clippers.
Reed is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 8, just three weeks before the start of NBA training camps.
