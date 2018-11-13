Will Jimmy Butler make one of the 76ers cry? You can bet on it, and here's who is the favorite

The Philadelphia 76ers' trade for Jimmy Butler caught many by surprise, partially because of the magnitude of the deal and the return package that went the Timberwolves' way. But it also surprised many due to how young and impressionable the 76ers' roster is, and how the addition of Butler could bring drama to Philly's locker room.

Over the past few years, and especially recently with the saga in Minnesota, some have suggested that Butler can be an abrasive teammate and a toxic locker room presence. His now-infamous and explosive return to Timberwolves practice about a month ago seemed to shine a light and lend credence to that idea. But will it be the same story with his change of scenery?

Oddsmakers seem to think so, enough that you can now literally bet on which teammate Butler will make cry in Philadelphia. The popular gambling site Bookmaker.eu is offering a new basketball prop that asks "Which 76ers teammate will Jimmy Butler make cry this season?" and, as of Tuesday, second-year point guard Markelle Fultz leads the pack as the favorite to weep.

Here's the full list of odds:

Markelle Fultz +2000



TJ McConnell +3000



Ben Simmons +8000



Joel Embid +10000



Field (any other 76ers teammate) +4000



No One Cries -1000



It's certainly an interesting wager with interesting (and lucrative) odds, but there are a lot of questions that have to be asked. First and foremost, is there precedent? Did Jimmy make any of his Wolves teammates cry, perhaps when he roasted the starters in practice games while playing with the backups and/or towel boys?

Even if the answer is no, he wouldn't be the first NBA hardass to reduce a teammate to tears. You may remember the time that Kevin Garnett laid into Celtics teammate Glen Davis on the bench during a game and really made Davis earn the nickname "Big Baby." That was fun.

But it's also important to know what the qualifiers are for this wager. Does Butler have to make the guy cry during a game? Do cameras have to capture it? Does it count if it's simply reported without hard evidence? Do happy tears count? What if the guy just finished watching "A Star Is Born" and happened to be reflecting on Bradley Cooper's evolution as a Hollywood icon? Or what if Butler was crying first? Do you know how hard it is to watch someone cry without crying yourself?

These are the questions that need to be answered before I'm willing to put my hard-earned dollars on the line. But even without full clarity, Fultz seems like the easy choice here -- especially if his shooting form continues to take inspiration from Charles Barkley's golf swing. Crying may actually be the only way Fultz can make it rain this year.

Either way, we're now living in a world in which the NBA is basically "The Shawshank Redemption" and you can bet on who cries first...except in the NBA, it's the new fish who's going to be gunning for those tears.