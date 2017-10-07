Will recovering Kings rookie Harry Giles follow footsteps of Blake Griffin or Embiid?

When the Sacramento Kings took Harry Giles late in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, they knew he came with a big injury risk. The young big man out of Duke tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee, and the ACL in the right -- all when he was in high school. Plus, while he was in college, he had a "minor" arthroscopy on his left knee.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for Giles' knee trouble to flare up in the pros. With just a few weeks to go until the regular season tips off, the Kings announced Friday afternoon that Giles will be out until January, though thankfully it is to build up strength, and not because he needs another surgery.

The Kings announce rookie Harry Giles will be out until at least January to work on improving the physical strength in his knees — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 6, 2017

In the midst of a rebuild that has been going on for over a decade, the Kings decided to play it safe with Giles, hoping the extra time to gain strength and become accustomed to the NBA lifestyle before getting on the floor will help both parties in the long run.

So, given the path they've chosen, what can the Kings learn from other teams that have had big men miss extensive time before ever stepping foot on the court during the regular season? Looking back over the past decade, there have been a number of high profile players that suffered such a fate.

Blake Griffin

The Clippers took Griffin with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, but he didn't play until the 2010-11 season due to a broken kneecap he suffered during the 2009 preseason. Originally, it was thought he could come back after a few months, but he ended up having surgery, forcing him to miss the entire 2009-10 season. While Griffin has suffered a number of injuries in subsequent seasons, he's played at least 61 games in all seven seasons save for one, and has been one of the league's best forwards during that stretch.

Nerlens Noel

Not only had Noel torn his ACL in his left knee prior to being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2013, he was nowhere near ready to play by the time the draft rolled around. Still, the Sixers took him anyway because of his potential, and with the hope he could get on the court in his rookie season. That turned out not to be the case, however, as Noel missed the entire 2013-14 campaign. Since then, he has had one other surgery on the same knee, which limited him to 51 games last season. Other than that, however, he has been relatively healthy, and proven to be a strong rim protector. The Sixers traded him to the Mavericks last season due in large part to their logjam in the frontcourt.

Joel Embiid

Like Noel before him, the 76ers drafted Embiid despite his injury status coming into the draft. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid had suffered a stress fracture in his back in college, and broke a bone in his foot about a week before the draft. While the broken foot was originally only supposed to keep him out four to six months, he missed the entire 2014-15 season. Unfortunately, the bone didn't heal properly, forcing Embiid to get another surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2015-16 season as well. Last season, he finally suited up, but in February had his season cut short by a knee injury, one he still hasn't fully recovered from. When he has been able to play, however, he's looked about as dominant as a young big man ever has.

Greg Oden

Oden, of course, is the saddest tale in recent years, as he ultimately had to retire due to a multitude of injuries. The first -- a microfracture surgery on his right knee -- came just before what was supposed to be his rookie season with the Trail Blazers, and ended up keeping him out the entire 2007-08 season. Both of his next two seasons were also cut short by knee injuries, and he ended up missing the next three seasons entirely due to various knee ailments. Eventually he attempted a comeback in 2013-14 with the Miami Heat, but he only played 23 games that season.

When you're dealing with injuries, you can never just do a straight comparison, because people's bodies heal differently and there's too many varying circumstances involved. Still, these cases can tell the Kings a few general things in regards to Giles, even if he isn't technically returning from an injury right now in the same way you would right after a surgery.

One, is to expect delays. That was a common thread with all of the big men mentioned above, as their original prognosis often turned out to be too optimistic, or they suffered a setback along the way. Giles was always expected to be a project, and the Kings don't have anywhere to go this season anyway, so they should be patient in bringing him along.

Unfortunately, another realistic probability is that Giles could suffer another injury. Griffin, Noel, Embiid, Oden, all of them, even if it wasn't a season-ender, eventually suffered another injury. Whether it's just a freak injury, or something related to his knees, Giles may miss time in the coming seasons, and the Kings should be prepared for that possibility.

It's not all bad news for the Kings, however. As these players above have shown, missing time before ever playing in a regular season game is not a death knell for your career. There was a reason Giles was such a big prospect coming into college, and why the Kings picked him 20th overall even with his injury history: the kid can play. And given the time to recover properly and adjust to the NBA game, he could still have a very solid NBA career.