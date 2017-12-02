Will Richardson’s career night turn around his shooting?
Will Richardson’s career night turn around his shooting?
Josh Richardson came into Friday’s game shooting just 27 percent from downtown.
Let’s get this out of the way first — Josh Richardson won’t score 27 points every night.
Richardson, the 2015 second-round pick who scored a career-high in points in last night’s much-needed win over the Charlotte Hornets, had been mired in a bad shooting slump earlier this season. Over the first 19 games of the season, Richardson had made just 25.3 percent of his 3-point shots.
That’s a bad sign after Richardson’s injury-plagued sophomore season limited his development when Dwyane Wade’s departure left more room for him to grow. And for those who think the Heat should have tanked last year instead of signing middling players to long-term contracts, Richardson’s four-year, $42 million extension was yet another example of Miami mortgaging its future for mediocrity.
But aside from the career night, Richardson made 8 of his last 17 shots from beyond the arc — a rare positive sign amidst disappointing losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.
.@J_Rich1 was last night!!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 2, 2017
Josh scored a career-high 27 points while shooting 79% from the field. pic.twitter.com/TZGSa1slfh
And for all his shooting struggles, Richardson has served as a defensive irritant in his third season. Richardson holds opponents to 38 percent shooting — third in the NBA for players who defend at least eight shots per game.
Richardson doesn’t need to score 27 points per game for the Heat to recapture some of their high-octane play from last season’s 30-11 close to the year. But he needs to couple his defensive prowess every game with a few made 3-pointers and some nice drives to the basket.
Can Richardson be that consistent player? One could probably ask this question for many players on this team. The Heat’s next game is against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. We’ll see how he plays tomorrow.
-
Rivers fined $25K for comment to fan
Rivers yelled at a fan during the Clippers' Thursday night loss to the Utah Jazz
-
Embiid on Drummond: 'He can't shoot'
'No disrespect, but he can't shoot,' says Embiid, who called out Drummond's defense earlier...
-
NBA Saturday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Saturday in the Assoc...
-
Mitchell drops 41, joins elite company
Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points in Utah's victory over the Pelicans on Friday nigh...
-
Pels' A.D. (groin) helped to locker room
The All-Star big man went down after battling with Utah's Derrick Favors in the post
-
WATCH: Durant ejected in blowout win
Kevin Durant got ejected while the Warriors were up big late in Orlando