I can almost guarantee you had a better holiday than Nathaniel Hackett. After the Broncos' 51-14 debacle of a loss to the Rams on Christmas Day, Denver decided to fire the head coach in the middle of his first season. Maybe Hackett was simply a scapegoat for a 4-11 team, but it certainly appeared at times that he wasn't ready to be an NFL head coach. It's most likely the first of many changes that the Broncos will undergo following a brutal 2022 season.

Enough about the pigskin. Let's get to Tuesday's picks.

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Clippers at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Key Trend : Clippers are 5-12 ATS in the last 17 meetings in Toronto

: Clippers are 5-12 ATS in the last 17 meetings in Toronto The Pick: Raptors -4.5 (-110)

The Raptors were struggling through a rough patch that featured six consecutive losses before winning their past two games against the Knicks and Cavaliers. Star forward Pascal Siakam has been playing out of his mind in recent weeks, averaging 28.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Siakam recently tallied a 52-point outing against the Knicks, which included an incredibly efficient 17-of-25 shooting performance. The Raptors star has also been more effective from the perimeter as he's connected on multiple threes in each of his last four contests.

The Clippers are coming off a heart-pounding 142-131 overtime win against the Pistons on Monday in which they overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:34 of regulation. Los Angeles will be on the second night of a back-to-back while Toronto has been away since Dec. 23.

On top of that, the Clippers average just 108.7 points-per-game, which is the second-lowest in all of the NBA. Considering how explosive the Raptors' offense can be, I'm expecting them to cover this fairly small number.

💰 More NBA Picks



Nuggets at Kings, 10 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Over 239 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 241.0 (-110) -- Two of the NBA's top scoring offenses will take center stage when the Kings host the Nuggets on Tuesday. Entering Tuesday, the Kings rank second in the NBA with a staggering 118.1 points-per-game. This is a group that possesses six players that average at least 11.9 points per contest and has scored at least 120 points in three of their last five games. The over has a 9-2-1 record in the Kings' last 12 home games.

On top of that, the over is 6-2 over the last eight meetings between the Nuggets and Kings.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets' offense has been just as dangerous lately. Denver averages 116.0 points-per-game, which is good for sixth in the league. Nikola Jokic has continued to play like an MVP candidate as he's recorded a triple-double in three of his last four games, including registering 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 128-125 overtime win over the Suns on Christmas Day. In addition, the Nuggets have tallied at least 119 points in three of their last four games, so they should also have no problem scoring.

Key Trend: The over is 9-2-1 in the Kings' last 12 home games

Hornets at Clippers, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA TV

The Pick: James Harden Over 36.5 Points, Assists, and Rebounds (-131) -- The Sixers are currently riding a eight-game winning streak and star guard James Harden is one of the biggest reasons why. Since returning from a foot injury, Harden has put together averages of 21.9 points, 12.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. Harden has also registered at least 37 points, assists, and rebounds in six of his last eight contests.

Harden thrived in the Sixers' 119-112 Christmas Day win over the Knicks in which he racked up 29 points on 7-of-16 shooting, dished out 13 assists and grabbed four rebounds. Harden also scored 20 points and handed out a mind-blowing 21 assists against the Clippers in the previous game. Considering the way Harden is playing, it's highly likely that Harden's points, assists, and rebounds prop hits.

Key Trend: Harden has registered at least 37 points, assists, and rebounds in six of his last eight games