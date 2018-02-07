Willy Hernangomez trade grades: Hornets make wise gamble; Knicks stock up on picks

We have another trade in the NBA.

Now, this deal isn't on the same level as the Blake Griffin move, or even the Nikola Mirotic trade. It's more along the lines of the Tyler Zeller-for-Rashad Vaughn swap, but it's still worth taking a look at.

Late Wednesday morning, the New York Knicks granted Willy Hernangomez's wish to be traded, sending him to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round picks.

So how did each side make out? Let's grade the trade.

New York Knicks (Grade: B-)

Knicks receive:

Johnny O'Bryant

2020 and 2021 second-round picks

There certainly has, and will continue to be debate about whether the Knicks should have been playing Hernangomez this season considering the potential he showed as a rookie. However, once it became public that he wanted out, they pretty much had to move him. There's really no use in keeping a back-up big around when he's disgruntled and isn't going to play. Perhaps that would have changed after the injury to Kristaps Porzingis, but alas. The deal is done.

In return they got O'Bryant, who, according to reports, will be waived by New York. They didn't make this trade to get him. Instead, it was all about the picks, which, of course, are always a gamble. They could very well end up with nothing worthwhile to show from this trade. However, as we've seen in recent years, second-round picks have value, and teams around the league continually find solid rotation players in the second round.

Given that the Knicks had apparently decided Hernangomez wasn't going to be a part of their long-term plans, it was worth picking up a couple second-rounders and getting a few extra rolls of the dice in the draft.

Charlotte Hornets (Grade: B)

Hornets receive:

Willy Hernangomez

The Hornets made a worthwhile gamble here in going to get Hernangomez. The big man showed some things last season, averaging 8.2 points and seven rebounds en route to making the All-Rookie Team, which is why some Knicks fans will be upset about his departure.

They gave up two second-round picks, which as noted have value, especially with so many teams being short on cap space. However, the Hornets must have decided that they like what they've seen from Hernangomez, and believe he can be better than anyone they would have gotten with those picks.

Perhaps they will be correct, perhaps they won't. It's way too early to tell, considering those picks won't convey for a few seasons. But for now, they have a young big man on a cheap contract who they believe can help their team. That's worth taking a chance on.