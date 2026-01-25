As almost half the country deals with Winter Storm Fern, the impact is starting to trickle into the sports world. The NBA announced that Sunday afternoon's game between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. ET, but will now be rescheduled at a later date.

The Memphis Police Department asked residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, as the city deals with a combination of snow, sleet and ice. The latest updates have Memphis seeing up to three inches of snow, as well as below freezing temperatures across the city.

The Grizzlies and Nuggets aren't the only two teams dealing with weather conditions that could threaten the status of a game. The Dallas Mavericks are stuck on the tarmac at the airport due to snow and ice in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Mavericks are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday night as the second night of a back-to-back, and were scheduled to leave late Saturday night after a 116-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the team's flight was rescheduled to Sunday because of the weather and they still haven't left yet.

The flight from Dallas to Milwaukee is over two hours, and the tip-off is at 6 p.m. local time. Unless the Mavericks leave soon, they could be arriving just a couple hours before the scheduled start time. That is unless the league steps in and postpones this game too.

Though it wasn't a postponement, the Charlotte Hornets' game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday was moved up six hours because of inclement weather. The same has happened across college basketball.

The start time of three ACC men's basketball games were moved up due to the weather on Saturday, including Wake Forest at Duke, North Carolina at Virginia, and Virginia Tech at Louisville. Xavier also moved up its start time against St. John's.

On the women's basketball side, No. 1 ranked UConn moved its matchup against Seton Hall from Sunday to Saturday. No. 14 Baylor's home game against Houston was pushed from Sunday to Tuesday. That's just a couple from an ever-growing list of games being pushed up, or altogether rescheduled due to this storm.