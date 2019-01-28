With Anthony Davis wanting out of New Orleans, are the Lakers favorites to land the All-NBA big man?

Anthony Davis has reportedly told the Pelicans that he won't be signing the supermax extension he was going to be offered this offseason, so it is open season on the 25-year-old superstar. Davis' agent, Rich Paul said that Davis wants to play for a contender. The Pelicans are 22-28 -- 13th in the West -- and they don't seem to be trending in the right direction. Everyone is wondering what it'll take to acquire Davis, and who will shell it out.

The Pelicans would have to wait for July 1 to trade Davis to the Celtics, though they have some of the better assets to get him. The other team heavily involved in Davis speculation this season has been the Lakers. Davis signed Paul -- LeBron James' agent -- this year, and people have wondered if it was the precursor to the on-court pairing of James and Davis. The Lakers have a solid young core that the Pelicans could get for Davis. But the onus is on the Lakers to make a deal as the Pelicans still have Davis under contract until 2020.

On Monday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell and Casey Kiernan talk about Davis' request and whether or not the Lakers should be considered frontrunners for Davis. They also talk about the timing of Davis' request, and whether or not it's significant.

