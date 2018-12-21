With Chris Paul out indefinitely, Rockets' concern levels should be spiking over oft-injured star's hefty contract
Paul has seen ups and downs in his one and a half seasons with the Rockets
After making the Western Conference finals last year, the Rockets are not where they want to be. They're 16-15 on the season -- eighth in the Western Conference -- and now Chris Paul is out and will "miss some time" with a hamstring injury after leaving Thursday's game against the Heat. The 33-year-old guard has now missed 29 regular-season games with the Rockets, with more to come. A hamstring injury also forced Paul to miss the extremely crucial Game 7 against the Warriors, which ultimately led to Houston falling just short of the 2018 NBA Finals.
To make matters worse, the Rockets are only paying Paul more money over the life of his contract. He doesn't have a player option until 2021, at which point he'll be 36. The Rockets signed Paul during the 2017 offseason to become a superteam, and they nearly lived up to the billing last season -- taking Golden State to seven games -- but Paul's inability to stay on the court has to be becoming a concern.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and guest Brady Quinn talk about just how concerned the Rockets, back in action Saturday against the Spurs (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), should be with Paul's latest injury stint. Bell says Paul's contract is a cause for concern within the Rockets organization, especially considering his age and injury-riddled past. Bell also suggests those issues could make moving his hefty contract very difficult for Houston.
