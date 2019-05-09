With Kevin Durant out, the Rockets have their best, and maybe final chance to finish their Warriors obsession

The Warriors are going to be without Kevin Durant for the rest of this series against the Rockets, as reports on Thursday indicate that Durant has a mild calf strain and will be re-evaluated next week. Game 7, if it were to get that far, is on Sunday. So Durant is done vs. Houston, but if you think that means the Warriors are done in this series, you have no idea what you're talking about. Golden State is a championship team with championship fight. Stephen Curry, struggles and all, is still Stephen Curry. The Warriors have a 3-2 series lead after winning Game 5, and thus, historically speaking, an 82 percent chance to win this series.

The Rockets are NOT in a good spot.

Let's be very clear about that.

But it is funny how the basketball gods work, isn't it? The Rockets, after all, were on the other side of this exact scenario in last year's Western Conference finals. Chris Paul got injured in their Game 5 victory, which put them up 3-2, and was unable to play in Games 6 and 7. The Warriors took advantage and came back to win the series. The Rockets now have that same golden opportunity sitting right in front of them, and if they don't take advantage of it, they very likely will never have another one like it.

This Game 6 on Friday is going to be the most important game James Harden and Chris Paul have ever played in together. They have to step up. No two ways about it. Harden has been great in this series, Paul not so much, but none of that matters now. Everything has changed. That's a very important word, by the way. Changed. Given their extreme lack of depth and Curry and Klay Thompson's series-long struggles to this point, the Warriors are clearly not going to be better without Durant, even for one game, as some have suggested might be possible after Curry's Game 5 closing stretch in which he more closely resembled the "old Curry" — but they are definitely going to be changed.

They're going to run more. They're going to cut more. They're going to go back to putting the ball in Curry's hands and letting him create the offense, and the Rockets have to be prepared to defend that. They can't let Curry beat them. They have to double him off every ball screen, make him give it up, stay glued to Klay Thompson and force Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green to make enough shots to beat them. Without the threat of Durant out there, Houston can press down on Curry, chase him all over with multiple defenders without fear of leaving Durant on his own, and they have to do exactly that.

But that takes energy. The Warriors are a more static team with Durant, easier to defend from a pure fatigue standpoint, and Harden already has to work hard enough on the offensive end. You saw in Game 5, Harden took exactly one shot over the final eight minutes of the game, and that was with 18 seconds left. Maybe he was simply making the right plays, as Houston was scoring efficiently. Or, maybe he was gassed from suddenly having to defend the roadrunner Warriors in the absence of Durant.

Either way, Harden has to have a bigger personal say on the stretch run of Game 6. He's going to be aggressive from the start, you can bank on that, but this game is not going to be a blowout just because Durant is out. It's going to be tight, and Harden has to be the guy to win it for Houston in money time, the same way Curry dug deep and won Game 5 for the Warriors in money time. That's what superstars do. This is Harden's time.

Because this having to work extra hard on defense goes both ways. Durant's one of the greatest scorers ever, so naturally the analysis of his absence is going to center on offense. But defense is where he might be missed the most. Harden is cooking switches in this series, and with Durant on the bench, that's one less long, versatile, athletic defender the Warriors can throw at Harden. Curry can't guard him. Iguodala, at this point, can't consistently stay with him. Kevon Looney had the game of his life in Game 5, but he can't come close to checking Harden on switches. Klay Thompson is going to have to stay with Harden as much as possible, and that's going to wear him out to some degree for the offensive end.

Indeed, Durant being out has a dramatic trickle-down effect on the Warriors, and Harden and Paul have to milk it for every ounce. Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala — the original "Core Four" — are all going to have to play 40-plus minutes, probably closer to 45. Harden is going to see time with Shaun Livingston defending him. Alfonso McKinnie. Maybe even Jonas Jerebko. The Warriors' bench, once a huge strength, has all but evaporated, and Harden is going to have an opportunity to put the finishing touches on its gasping death.

As for Paul, this is everything he came to Houston for. Can you imagine the frustration of that injury last year? He was playing great, so were the Rockets, and they obviously believe they were snakebitten. To get the favor returned the very next year? Paul can't make harden do it all. He has not been anything close to good in this series. He appears to have aged overnight this season, and there's a very real possibility that the old Chris Paul is done. Now he's just old.

You talk about "one last moment in the sun" opportunities? This is it. With Durant out, Paul, one of the greatest point guards to ever play, has his best and perhaps final chance to win a championship. He's not the player he used to be, but he still can be for one game. He better make Game 6 that game. The Rockets as a whole better make Game 6 that game. Because this is it. This is everything Daryl Morey has been building for since he acquired Harden and they started playing basketball by numbers. Every data application, ever player acquisition, every single second of their basketball existence has been geared toward one thing: Beating the Warriors. They now have their best opportunity to date to do that, and it probably won't ever come around again.