With Paul Millsap sidelined, Nikola Jokic takes on a new role for the Denver Nuggets
Locked on Nuggets podcast
In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes from Denver’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Nikola Jokic put up a great statline but lost in the numbers was his leadership down the stretch. “Leader” is a new title for Jokic and one that I’m not ready to anoint him just yet. The Denver Nuggets desperately need him to step into a leadership role but at just 22 years old, that role will prove difficult for him over the course of a long season. I talk about how impressive he was in the Memphis game in that regard and where he goes from here.
I also talk about Kenneth Faried’s skyrocketing value to the Nuggets and how it might affect how Denver approaches the NBA trade deadline in February. Lastly, I discuss how great it was that Denver closed out the game against the Grizzlies by employing their young lineup, with Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Juancho Hernangomez, and Trey Lyles.
