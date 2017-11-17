With Ricky Rubio out, Donovan Mitchell to get his first start at point guard vs Nets

Donovan Mitchell replaces Ricky Rubio in the starting lineup at point guard.

Life comes at you fast when your team is 6-9 and facing an avalanche of injuries. According to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune, Donovan Mitchell will be making his first career start at point guard tonight replacing Ricky Rubio who is out with achilles soreness.

It had been reported earlier that Ricky was questionable for tonight’s game with achilles soreness and it looks like that escalated to a DNP.

Donovan Mitchell played point guard at Louisville but point guard play at the NCAA level is undergraduate work compared to the graduate level work Mitchell will be required to do tonight. Donovan Mitchell has been facing off against team’s backup point guards and tonight he faces a tall order. Luckily for Mitchell, D’Angelo Russell is out of the lineup due to injury. So this is just the type of game the Utah Jazz would want to run this Mitchell at point guard experiment.

Donovan Mitchell in his last 5 games has been averaging over 20 points a game. Incredible as it is to type this, the Utah Jazz are going to need even more from him tonight as the Jazz are facing absences from Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Joe Johnson, and possibly Thabo Sefolosha.

Like I said ... life comes at you fast.

