With Rockets out of playoffs, James Harden, Chris Paul and Houston left with more questions than ever
The Rockets as they are may have a tough time winning a championship
The Houston Rockets lost to the Warriors in heartbreaking fashion in the Western Conference Semifinals. At full strength with James Harden and Chris Paul and with the Warriors missing Kevin Durant, they came up short yet gain. The result is another offseason of questions for a Rockets team that thought it had the answers coming into this year.
Houston has a lot of money tied up in Harden and Paul, and they might need more to unseat the Warriors. Durant's status for next season is up in the air, but if he comes back it will raise even more questions for the Rockets.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell and guest host Tommy Tran talk about the Rockets' issues. They ponder if Harden wll ever have what it takes to win a championship. While he consistently puts up MVP numbers, the star seems to sometimes go missing in big games. A championship team can't have that from its best player.
Paul, meanwhile, is getting older and the Rockets pay him a lot of money. The Rockets made trading for Paul an "all-in" move, but it hasn't exactly paid off.
"You don't get to say that you caught bad luck," Bell said. "This one is squarely on (James Harden and Mike D'Antoni's) shoulders... they just were not sharp. And Mike can't go out there and play the game... but they didn't look sharp in their execution of (the gameplan) either offensively or defensively, and that you do have to put on the coach."
Tran added that Harden maybe just doesn't have enough help.
"Does Harden have a No. 2?" he asked. "Does he have what you need to win a title right now?"
Bell added that Paul's struggles are shining through, and he can no longer beat his own man. The Rockets have a host of issues to address, and the onus is on them to address it. They want to beat this Warriors team in the West, but lately they just haven't seemed to have the pieces.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Blazers odds, Game 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Blazers vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for May 16
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Lopez validates Bucks' grand experiment
Lopez finished with a playoff career-high 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the wi...
-
Lowry's best game not enough for Raptors
Toronto looked great for most of Wednesday's game, but couldn't finish Milwaukee off
-
Bucks rally past Raptors in Game 1
The Bucks dig deep as they find a way to win Game 1 of the conference finals
-
Dell Curry told Dubs not to draft Steph
Steph's mom, Sonya, wasn't a fan of Golden State, either