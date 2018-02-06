Wizards-76ers odds: NBA picks, predictions from an expert on a red-hot 21-8 run

The suddenly red-hot Washington Wizards visit the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in prime time (8 p.m. ET, TNT). The 76ers are favored by 6.5 points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under for total points scored set at 212.5, up a point from the opening line.

The Wizards lost point guard John Wall to a knee injury five games ago, but they haven't lost since. They are coming off a 111-102 road victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, led by 21 points from Bradley Beal. Eight players scored in double figures.

Washington has covered the spread in all five games of its winning streak, and in its past five against Eastern Conference opponents. The underdog is on a 6-1 ATS run in its series against Philadelphia.

The 76ers have lost four of their past five, but remain a solid club on their home court, where they have won four straight.

Oft-injured center Joel Embiid is coming off a weekend stretch in which he played in back-to-back-games for the first time in his career. Embiid is averaging 23.6 points and 11 rebounds and was named an All Star for the first time.

Rookie Ben Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Sixers have covered five of the past seven in this series, and are 19-7 ATS in home games against opponents with winning records.

