The Washington Wizards are hoping to take a major step forward in 2026-27, and No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa is a big reason why.

The former BYU star seems ready-made to be an impact player on the wing in the NBA, but unfortunately for Dybantsa and the Wizards, his regular-season debut will be delayed due to an ankle injury suffered in Washington's preseason finale.

Dybantsa will not play in Washington's season opener on Wednesday at home against Milwaukee and is considered day-to-day, Wizards coach Brian Keefe told reporters on Tuesday. Dybantsa rolled his ankle after 15 minutes of play against the Pelicans on Friday night, and the Wizards will not rush him back for the opener and risk aggravating that injury.

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Washington plays its first two games of the season at home, but if Dybantsa also can't play in Friday's game against the Raptors, Wizards fans will have to wait until Oct. 30 when the Wizards host the Hornets to see the No. 1 pick in his first home game in the nation's capital.

The Wizards have one of the more unique rosters in the NBA after they bought low last season on Trae Young and Anthony Davis to bring in a pair of former All-Stars in trades with the Hawks and Mavericks, respectively. Those veteran stars intertwine with a number of first-round picks from the past few years, and Washington will spend this season trying to parse through which of those players belong in its long-term vision.

Dybantsa is unquestionably part of that plan, but his rookie season does get off to an inauspicious start before it begins with that ankle injury. While Washington will exercise patience in getting the young wing his first regular-season NBA reps, Dybantsa will watch as the rest of the star-studded 2026 draft class begins what should be one of the best Rookie of the Year races in recent memory.