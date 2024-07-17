The Washington Wizards selected Alex Sarr No. 2 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft in large part because of his defensive capabilities. But even though it was widely acknowledged that his offensive game was a work in progress, his scoreless, 0-of-15 shooting performance in Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday was shocking.

That was the most field goal attempts without a make at Summer League since 2017, per ESPN.

Despite his massive, 7-foot frame, Sarr likes to operate on the perimeter. He took a number of jumpers against the Portland Trail Blazers, including seven 3-pointers, none of which went down. When he did get into the paint, he was often shooting runners or floaters, rather than attacking the basket with any sort of authority.

On one of the few occasions that Sarr did try to get to the rim, he was soundly rejected by former UConn big man Donovan Clingan, the No. 7 pick.

Sarr did finish with nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks, but his lack of offensive production so far has been concerning. Here are his scoring efforts in his three games in Las Vegas:

Vs. Hawks: 12 points on 4-of-12 FG, including 2-of-5 3FG

Vs. Rockets: 8 points on 4-of-14 FG, including 0-of-5 3FG

Vs. Trail Blazers: 0 points on 0-of-15 FG, including 0-of-7 3FG

In total, that's 20 points on 8-of-41 from the field overall and 2-of-17 from behind the arc.

On draft night, CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein gave the pick a B+ grade, but noted his concern about Sarr's lack of physicality and outside shooting. So far, that has been spot on.

"This is what Sarr wanted. He wanted to be with the Wizards, and the Wizards wanted him. Many thought he was the best prospect in this draft because he's an exceptionally mobile 7-footer who can play on the perimeter. But the worry is his lack of physicality. He's going to need to put on 20-plus pounds of muscle to do what he wants on the floor. And I also don't fully trust the shooting from 3, which will be a key skill for him to hit on."

Sarr and the Wizards will hit the court again on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. That game, against the Sacramento Kings, will be live on ESPN.