Wizards beat Knicks 101-100 in London on Allonzo Trier goaltending call in final seconds
Rookie Allonzo Trier believed he had recorded the game-saving block
Bedlam in London certainly appears to be an understatement.
On Thursday, the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards did battle in London and the game was hanging in the balance in the final seconds of regulation. The Wizards ended up coming away with an unlikely 101-100 victory when Allonzo Trier was called for goaltending on a Thomas Bryant layup attempt.
Bradley Beal had the ball in his hands in the final seconds but elected to give it up to a rolling Bryant. Bryant went strong to the basket before Trier swatted his shot away at the rim. However, on a closer look at the replay, it was clear that the ball was beginning its downward spiral when Trier made contact which ultimately led to goaltending being called with less than a second left in regulation.
It was a heart-pounding win for a Wizards team that has won three of their last four games despite being without John Wall and Dwight Howard, they will be back in action on Monday when they host the Pistons (2 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension). This chaotic game comes after the Wizards nearly upset the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in double overtime on Sunday.
This certainly isn't the type of play that NBA fans have grown accustomed to seeing every day. Goaltending calls definitely happen on a fairly regular basis, but they don't often decide a game in the closing seconds.
The general consensus seemed to be that very few have seen an NBA game finish with a goaltending call. While the Knicks and Wizards aren't two of the NBA's elite teams, they did put on an intriguing show for the fans across the pond.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
76ers vs. Pacers odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Pacers vs. 76ers game 10,000 tim...
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
There's six games on tap on the NBA schedule on Thursday
-
Popovich unsure if he'll coach next year
Popovich is currently in his 22nd season as the Spurs head coach
-
Thunder vs. Lakers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Lakers vs. Thunder game 10,000 t...
-
Knicks vs Wizards odds, NBA London picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wizards vs. Knicks game 10,000 t...
-
Report: Cousins tried to debut weeks ago
Cousins is set to make his Golden State Warriors debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on...