Wizards beat Knicks 101-100 in London on Allonzo Trier goaltending call in final seconds

Bedlam in London certainly appears to be an understatement.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards did battle in London and the game was hanging in the balance in the final seconds of regulation. The Wizards ended up coming away with an unlikely 101-100 victory when Allonzo Trier was called for goaltending on a Thomas Bryant layup attempt.

Bradley Beal had the ball in his hands in the final seconds but elected to give it up to a rolling Bryant. Bryant went strong to the basket before Trier swatted his shot away at the rim. However, on a closer look at the replay, it was clear that the ball was beginning its downward spiral when Trier made contact which ultimately led to goaltending being called with less than a second left in regulation.

It was a heart-pounding win for a Wizards team that has won three of their last four games despite being without John Wall and Dwight Howard, they will be back in action on Monday when they host the Pistons (2 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension). This chaotic game comes after the Wizards nearly upset the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in double overtime on Sunday.

This certainly isn't the type of play that NBA fans have grown accustomed to seeing every day. Goaltending calls definitely happen on a fairly regular basis, but they don't often decide a game in the closing seconds.

I don't think I have ever in my life seen a walk-off goaltend, but I think we just got one. Holy crap — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 17, 2019

Regardless of the ruling that’s a pretty good athletic play from Allonzo Trier. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) January 17, 2019

Seems perfect that an NBA game in England ends with a goal-tend call. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 17, 2019

The general consensus seemed to be that very few have seen an NBA game finish with a goaltending call. While the Knicks and Wizards aren't two of the NBA's elite teams, they did put on an intriguing show for the fans across the pond.