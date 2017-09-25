Wizards' Bradley Beal calls Donald Trump a clown: 'That's not what a leader does'

The blowback from President Trump's decision to rip the NFL and its players who demonstrate during the national anthem extended into the NBA on Monday when Wizards guard Bradley Beal made his disgust with the president clear.

"To me, you're a clown," said Beal. "That's unacceptable. That's not what a leader does. Your job is to bring people together. Everyone in the world feels like since you've got in office that hasn't been the case. There's a lot of issues going around in the world -- like Puerto Rico doesn't have water or power, like they are still a part of the U.S. -- but you're worried about guys kneeling during the national anthem.

"If you actually look at the reason that they're kneeling versus your own personal pleasure, then you'll fully understand it. But until you do that, then you're not going to understand it. I disagree with what he's doing, I disagree with his thoughts. Hopefully as a nation we can come together and better understand what's really at stake here and the disasters that are going on in everyday life."

Beal's comments continue what has been a busy couple days for those in the sports world offended by the president's comments at a rally where he called for the firing of those who demonstrate or kneel during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," Trump said to a cheering crowd on Friday. "Out. He's fired. He's fired."

In response, players across the NFL knelt, locked arms or flat out didn't show up for the anthem during Sunday's games. With media days taking place across the NBA landscape on Monday, expect many players to echo Beal's sentiments.