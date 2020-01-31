Wizards' Bradley Beal sounds off on NBA All-Star Game snub: 'It's disrespectful'

The reserves for the 2020 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday, and as is the case every year, several players are not happy with how it turned out. Arguments could be made for several players not making the team in either conference, but there's only so many spots available, and a few players are bound to get left off. That's just the way it goes. Bradley Beal, though, is chief among those not too content with being left off the roster.

Following his 34-point, nine-rebound and nine-assist performance in the Washington Wizards' win over the Charlotte Hornets, Beal was rather blunt in his assessment about being left out of the All-Star Game. In his postgame interview with NBC Sports Washington, Beal was visibly unhappy with the decision to leave him off the roster for the game.

"I'm a little pissed off about it, but I know how I am, I was kind of expecting it, honestly," Beal said. "It's disrespectful, but the real ones know so I'm just gonna keep competing and try to get my team to the playoffs for sure."

Beal has been an All-Star in his past two seasons with the Wizards, and is having a career-year without John Wall for a second-consecutive campaign. Beal is averaging 28.7 points a game, which ranks sixth in the league. He's also averaging a career-high 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds, but the coaches decided to select Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry as the Eastern Conference reserve guards.

Beal isn't the only one upset about his snub, either. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, ripped the coaches for not selecting his client:

"It's unprecedented for a player to have the type of season that Brad is having to not be in the All-Star Game. I think the Eastern Conference coaches, I think they've sent a horrible message. I think the Eastern Conference coaches have become robotic in thinking they just have to reward players that are on the winningest teams. The idea of the All-Star Game is to reward the very best players and Brad made a decision this summer to be loyal to a franchise, to be patient with a franchise and to go through the rebuilding. He could've made the choice to be a bandwagon jumper and just go on and join a higher-level team and he would've been guaranteed in the All-Star Game. But he didn't want to do that. He wanted to be loyal to his organization and the coaches in the NBA are holding it against Brad that he was loyal to his organization." "There's a reason why the players voted him No. 2. The players know and these coaches -- if they're being honest, there's nobody in the Eastern Conference, other than Giannis, that they game plan for harder than they game plan for Brad. That's the reality of it. They game plan so hard to try to take him away. The Wizards are in a rebuilding situation and this wasn't going to be a year where they were going to be a playoff team, and everyone knew it. Yet, he has gone and played his heart out every single night to try to make them as competitive as they can be and coaches have held it against him that he decided to stay the course with the team instead of jumping ship and joining someone's bandwagon and I think that's a terrible message."

There's a lot to unpack from what Beal's agent said, and he may be correct. Part of the reason Beal wasn't chosen for the All-Star Game could have something to do with the fact that the Wizards are 16-31. However, all it takes is a glance at the rest of the East All-Stars and you'll find Trae Young in as a starter, despite his Atlanta Hawks having the second-worst record in the NBA. When you compare Beal's numbers to Simmons and Lowry, it's clear Beal's been having the better season. However, Lowry has been leading a Toronto Raptors team that no one expected to have the second-best record in the East, while they've been marred with injuries. And Simmons is an essential cog to the Sixers' success this season.

You could argue that Beal should've taken the place of Simmons, given Beal's offensive production, but Simmons is the more complete player on both ends of the floor -- despite his trepidation in shooting from deep. Kamiah Adams, Beal's fiancee, also shared her thoughts on Beal not making the cut, saying: "The NBA is becoming laughable in my honest opinion." Adams also called out Young, who made it as a starter despite his team having a worse record than Beal, saying he's playing "cherry-picking basketball."

Adams went on to say that the All-Star Game is a popularity contest, and it's just about who has the biggest following on social media, lamenting that Beal is outplaying most of the reserves from both the East and West. It's true, the All-Star Game is inherently a popularity contest given that fans account for 50 percent of the vote for the starters.

Beal ranked ninth in fan vote, behind both Lowry, who had over a million votes, and Simmons, who was 24,000 votes ahead of him. Players, though, voted Beal second among all guards in the East ahead of Young. That clearly didn't account for enough, though, when it came time to the coaches voting for reserves. Beal still has a small window to make the All-Star Game if there are any injuries to any players in the East, but that's likely not how he wanted to be selected for the game this year.