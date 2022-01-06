Washington Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very questionable reference to Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s father on the air Wednesday night when Porter Jr. connected on a game-winning three in a game against the Wizards.

"You've got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time," Consor said in the final seconds of Houston's 114-111 win.

Porter Jr.'s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year old girl in 1993. Porter Sr. ended up being sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the crime. In 2004, Porter Sr. was shot and killed in a Seattle bar while attempting to help someone being attacked.

At the time of Porter Sr.'s death, Porter Jr. was just four.

On Thursday, Consor took to social media and issued an apology to Porter Jr.

"Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family, and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night's game," Consor posted on Twitter. "I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon."

Social media was stunned on Tuesday night regarding Consor's grim comments. LeBron James even chimed in on the situation:

"Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain't going for this! Sorry but this ain't going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this," James tweeted. "Beat it man! I pray for you but there's no place in our beautiful game for you!"