The Washington Wizards' game against the Milwaukee Bucks set to take place on Friday has been postponed because of the number of unavailable player on the Washington roster, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The game was supposed to be the Wizards' first in 11 days since missing five games as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
This announcement comes after Bradley Beal spoke with the media Wednesday, when the Wizards returned to practice on the tail end of a COVID outbreak within the team, saying he was going to go to the NBPA and talk about getting the game moved for health reasons
Bradley Beal says the Wizards "are fighting the league" on whether they should play Friday. The Wizards, clearly, feel they don't have enough healthy bodies that will be in good enough condition to play.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 21, 2021
Beal says he & Russell Westbrook will ask Michele Roberts for help as well.
Bradley Beal said a lot of players want to keep playing. But there are also players concerned about staying healthy and keeping loved ones safe. “It’s going to take a collective effort from PA and league... it’s like mixed emotions, mixed feelings (about continuing to play).”— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 21, 2021
The Wizards' last game was a 128-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 11. Washington had the five games since then postponed as a result of the COVID outbreak. During that period, six players tested positive for the respiratory disease for the first time over the last week, though that news comes courtesy of insiders getting news from sources within the league. One team staff member also tested positive. Here is the list of players that were set to be inactive against Milwaukee.
Injury/illness report for Friday. pic.twitter.com/O1KDmFGHUN— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 21, 2021
As for how the league will handle the missed games the Wizards dealt with as a result of the outbreak, this was planned for in the protocols set prior to the start of the season.
The first half NBA season schedule, through March 4 was released in December, but the second half has not yet been released. The postponed games could be rescheduled when the NBA releases its calendar for the second half of the season.