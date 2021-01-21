The Washington Wizards' game against the Milwaukee Bucks set to take place on Friday has been postponed because of the number of unavailable player on the Washington roster, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The game was supposed to be the Wizards' first in 11 days since missing five games as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

This announcement comes after Bradley Beal spoke with the media Wednesday, when the Wizards returned to practice on the tail end of a COVID outbreak within the team, saying he was going to go to the NBPA and talk about getting the game moved for health reasons

The Wizards' last game was a 128-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 11. Washington had the five games since then postponed as a result of the COVID outbreak. During that period, six players tested positive for the respiratory disease for the first time over the last week, though that news comes courtesy of insiders getting news from sources within the league. One team staff member also tested positive. Here is the list of players that were set to be inactive against Milwaukee.

As for how the league will handle the missed games the Wizards dealt with as a result of the outbreak, this was planned for in the protocols set prior to the start of the season.

The first half NBA season schedule, through March 4 was released in December, but the second half has not yet been released. The postponed games could be rescheduled when the NBA releases its calendar for the second half of the season.