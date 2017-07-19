Wizards front office say they expect John Wall to sign $168M supermax extension
The Wizards offered Wall a four-year extension at the beginning of July
Reports surfaced during the end of the Washington Wizards' playoff run and into the offseason that the team planned to offer John Wall a four-year, $168M "supermax" extension that would keep him in D.C. until the end of the 2022-23 season.
Wall, however, did not sign the extension at the time, and has yet to do so. It seems as if he's planning to take his time in deciding whether or not to ink his name. The delay from the All-Star point guard is not worrying the Washington Wizards' brass, though. On Wednesday, both owner Ted Leonsis and general manager Ernie Grunfeld were united in their belief that Wall will eventually sign.
This should fall in line with what any front office is expected to say when asked about contract talks. It appears as if Leonsis and Grunfeld are confident he'll re-up. They likely wouldn't have dropped over $200 million on Bradley Beal and Otto Porter in recent years if they didn't think their All-Star point guard would be around as well. But you really can't have your front office be anything but confident in public when it comes to extending your team's best player.
