The Washington Wizards have interviewed Los Angeles Clippers general manager Michael Winger for their vacant lead-executive position, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night. This follows a report from The Athletic's David Aldridge and Josh Robbins that the team has interviewed New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon.

Both candidates met in person with owner Ted Leonsis, per ESPN. The team's search for a new head of basketball operations has been "ownership-led," and Wizards executive John Thompson III is one of its "key advisors," per The Athletic.

The Washington Post's Ava Wallace reported earlier this month that Langdon and Milwaukee Bucks assistant general manager Milt Newton had talked informally with "Leonsis and a small group of decision-makers" about the job.

Winger has spent the last seven seasons in his current role with the Clippers, working under team president Lawrence Frank. Before that, he spent seven years as Sam Presti's assistant general manager with the Oklahoma City Thunder and five years in Danny Ferry's front office with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Langdon has been with the Pelicans for the last four seasons, working under executive vice president David Griffin. Before that, he was the assistant general manger of the Brooklyn Nets for the first three full seasons of the Sean Marks era.

The Wizards fired longtime executive Tommy Sheppard in April after finishing the regular season with a 35-47 record for the second year in a row. Sheppard had run the front office since Ernie Grunfeld's firing in 2019 and worked for the organization since Grunfeld hired him as vice president of basketball operations in 2003.

Washington has not finished with a .500 record since the 2017-18 season, but has not bottomed out, either. It is unclear whether or not the Wizards' new front office, whoever is in charge, will be given the latitude to blow up the roster. Last summer, franchise player Bradley Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract, which includes a no-trade clause. This summer, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma can both hit free agency.