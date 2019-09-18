Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas out 6-8 weeks after undergoing thumb surgery to repair ligament damage

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb, the team officially announced on Wednesday. The procedure was performed Wednesday morning. The initial injury occurred during routine workouts with the team on Monday.

Thomas is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks of action following the procedure, meaning he should be set to return sometime between early and mid-November.

"This was an unfortunate setback for Isaiah, but with his resolve and the top care he will receive from our medical team, we expect him to make a full recovery," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. "In the meantime, he will continue to mentor our young guards and have a positive impact on the team as we start training camp."

The setback is an unfortunate one for Thomas, as he said that he was (finally) fully healthy earlier this offseason after dealing with injury issues at each of his last four stops in the NBA.

"[Last season], I got back to 100 percent," Thomas said back in July. "I took my time and didn't come back until February, and taking my time allowed me to get healthy. I didn't play that much this year, so I don't have much wear and tear on my body from this past year," he said. "I didn't play as much as I wanted to, but I just focused on continuing to work and continuing to build my body. Now, I feel good. I feel really good. This summer, I'm focusing on strengthening my legs back up and getting my power and explosiveness back. I'll be ready once the season starts. That's all I'm focused on. I'm getting there and it's going to take some time, but I'm getting there. I feel great."

Thomas, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Wizards in free agency in July. When he ultimately returns to action, he should get ample on-court opportunity, as All-Star guard John Wall is sidelined for the foreseeable future with an Achilles injury.