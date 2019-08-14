Wizards hire former All-Star Antawn Jamison as Washington's director of pro personnel

Antawn Jamison is returning to the Washington Wizards. Not as a player, of course, but to work in their front office and help their scouting department. The Wizards announced the hire early on Wednesday morning.

The Washington Wizards announced today that they have named Antawn Jamison as Director of Pro Personnel. Additionally, the Wizards hired Laron Profit and John Carideo as pro scouts. "We are absolutely thrilled to bring Antawn back to the Wizards organization," said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard. "In addition to his strong feel for the game and basketball knowledge, he has always been a true professional and a dedicated worker. We look forward to him bringing those qualities to our front office." He will work with Vice President of Pro Personnel Johnny Rogers on the organization's NBA and G League scouting.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, Jamison put together a long, productive career that spanned 16 seasons. He spent six of those seasons with the Wizards, playing there from 2004-2010. During his time with the team he went to two All-Star Games and helped the Wizards make the playoffs four seasons in a row. Jamison retired with over 20,000 career points, making him one of just 48 players in NBA history to reach that milestone.

Since his retirement he's worked as a TV analyst for the Lakers and spent the last two seasons as a scout for the same club. He'll now have a chance to return to an organization where he had a lot of success during his playing days and can start to climb the ladder in the scouting and front office world. All in all, this seems like a pretty cool move for both Jamison and the Wizards.