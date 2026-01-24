An Eastern Conference matchup tips off the Saturday NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards in a game that was moved earlier due an incoming winter storm. The Hornets are 17-28 overall and in 12th in the East, though they have won three of their past five. Washington has struggled mightily this season, and is at the bottom of the East at 10-33 as the Wizards enter this matchup on an eight-game losing streak.

Tipoff is at noon ET from the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 233.5. Before making any Wizards vs. Hornets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Hornets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Wizards spread: Hornets -10.5 Hornets vs. Wizards over/under: 233.5 points Hornets vs. Wizards money line: Hornets -535, Wizards +397 Hornets vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine Hornets vs. Wizards streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Wizards vs. Hornets pick

After 10,000 simulations of Hornets vs. Wizards, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (233.5 points). Charlotte has seen three straight games go Under the total, while the past two have gone Under for Washington. Charlotte, especially, has trended to the Under this season, going 27-18 to that side of the total.

The model is projecting 233 combined points, making the Under the slight value side of the total.

The model is projecting 233 combined points, making the Under the slight value side of the total.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.