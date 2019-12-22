Wizards' Isaiah Thomas ejected after going into crowd to confront Sixers fans who were upset about ice cream

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas finished with 20 points on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, which was one of his better scoring nights of the season. Unfortunately, no one will be talking about what he did on the floor, and not just because the Wizards lost by 17 points.

Late in the fourth quarter, Thomas was ejected after going into the stands to confront some Sixers fans who were sitting close to the Wizards' bench. At the time, it wasn't clear what prompted Thomas to enter the crowd, but it seemed likely that they were saying some pretty nasty things. After the game, Thomas confirmed that was true.

Isaiah Thomas was ejected for entering the stands and talking to a pair of Sixers fans #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/aRqmvNWUQ2 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 22, 2019

Wearing an Allen Iverson jersey to honor the Sixers legend, Thomas spent a few minutes post-game explaining what happened, why he went into the crowd and what the exchange was like between him and the fan. As absurd as it sounds, it turns out the fans were upset about the result of an in-game promotion involving an ice cream treat.

Isaiah Thomas, putting on an Iverson jersey, address reporters about entering the stands.



Here’s Thomas detailing the incident, without censure. pic.twitter.com/bPwSF5cVxE — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 22, 2019

Here is his full explanation:

"I'm never gonna be disrespected in any way. My dad taught me at a young age don't ever let anybody call you out of your name. It doesn't matter who I am, that's not gonna hapen. When I missed the first free throw, and made the second, I'm running back, the fan had both of his middle fingers up and said, 'f--k you, b---h' three times. So then the timeout goes, and I go in the stands and confront him. I said, 'don't be disrespectful.' That calm. I'm a man before anything, and be a fan. His response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a frosty.' Because if you miss two free throws the fans get a frosty. So that's what happened, and I walked back. I told the security who it was so they can get kicked out of the game. No way, shape or form that should be allowed at all. I've been in a league for a while, fans gonna say whatever they want. But don't ever call me out of my name, cause I would never do that to anyone else. That crossed the line. I got kids, I got a family. That's not OK at all. I just went to go tell him that. In no disrespectful way, as calm as I am right now, and those were the three things I said, and that was his response.

A report from the Washington Post notes that other fans in the area said the two offenders were "drunk," which is not surprising. It's obviously not an excuse, but it would easily explain why they felt comfortable crossing the line. The game was already decided, and Thomas wasn't going back in, so the ejection didn't affect the Wizards on the floor. But of course that's really not the main story here.

Last season there was the infamous incident in Utah when a Jazz fan was banned for life for making racist comments toward Russell Westbrook. And already this season there have been multiple other episodes with Sixers fans. When the Jazz were in Philly, a fan was ejected for getting into it with Donovan Mitchell, and when the Toronto Raptors were in town, Kyle Lowry exchanged words with a fan.

It's one thing for fans to boo or even heckle opposing players, but it's clear that too many go way overboard with their comments. This incident with Thomas is just the latest example.